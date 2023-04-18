Tyler Herro Breaks Silence After Breaking Hand in Heat’s Game 1 Win Over Bucks

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will undergo surgery on his broken right hand, after injuring it in Sunday’s Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, according to “The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s” Ira Winderman.

During Tuesday’s Heat practice, Winderman caught up with Herro, who told him he didn’t know he’d broken his hand at the time.

“I didn’t know my hand was broken at the time,” he told Winderman. “I knew I was in pain, That was probably the most open shot I’ve gotten all year. So I was like, ‘I’m shooting it either way.’ And I shot it, and that’s when I knew, like, ‘OK, something’s wrong,’ because I couldn’t even follow through with my hand.”

Herro then gave an update on the timetable for his return to action.

“I’ll get surgery on Friday morning and it’s going to be four to six weeks, hopefully less, after that, and see what happens. They said it would be more toward the [NBA] Finals, not the conference finals, just because of the rehab I’d have to do after surgery,” he explained. “So, yeah, I mean, that’s the hope, get to the Finals, and I can come back for that. But obviously just taking it one day at a time, get my surgery on Friday and go from there.”

Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Unlikely to Use Victor Oladipo in Tyler Herro’s Absence

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has his work cut out of him, trying to fill the void left by Herro’s absence. An avenue that he likely won’t take is playing Victor Oladipo, according to an anonymous Eastern Conference head coach who spoke with Heavy Sports Sean Deveney.

“I don’t think so,” the source told Heavy Sports. “Erik Spoelstra can be stubborn, in a good way I think—he sticks to principles and it sets an example for everyone else. But you get into the playoffs and you’ve got to find ways to keep winning. This is on the front office for not doing anything to get Spo more depth, for coming into this year thinking they could catch lightning in a bottle and Vic to play great. That did not happen and it really is not much of a game plan to say, ‘Hey let’s hope we get lucky on this guy.’

Deveney’s source added that either way it’s a rough choice for Spo, either rolling out Oladipo, or Duncan Robinson.

“If you’re Spo, you’ve essentially got two cards to play, and you can either have your offense grind to a halt and let Oladipo play or have your defense get killed and have Robinson play,” the coach said. “Tough spot to be in.”

Jimmy Butler Unsure Heat Can Fill Void Left by Tyler Herro

Regardless of who Spoelstra elects to give extra minutes to, Jimmy Butler isn’t sure it will matter.

“You can’t fully make up what Tyler has been for our team all year long,” Butler said via Bally Sports South & Bally Sports Sun. “But guys gotta step up, including myself, including Bam, and whoever Spo calls upon to do an offensive assignment, a defensive assignment, to bring some energy, to dive on the floor, to get a loose ball or rebound. It’s all hands on deck at all times, and now more than ever.”