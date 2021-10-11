‘I’m Sure It’s Crazy’: Miami Heat Vaccination Status Revealed

The Miami Heat have been getting back to normal life following two seasons trapped in bubble wrap. They are a “fully vaccinated team,” according to Tyler Herro, and allowed to gather without masks and in public places. They are also no longer subject to daily COVID-19 testing.

Herro revealed the news after shootaround on Monday, October 11 while sharing his own opinion on vaccination. The new father of a baby girl told the Sun Sentinel that everyone should get the shot, indirectly fueling the COVID-19 vaccination debate. Players who refuse to get it are putting their teams at severe disadvantages.

“I think it’s very important for everyone to get vaccinated, in my opinion,” Herro said, via Ira Winderman. “Everyone in my house is vaccinated. And I think it’s very smart. There’s newborns, there’s people who are older in age, there’s people who are sick already.”

Tyler Herro says “we’re a fully vaccinated team,” so they were able to do a lot of things on the road together/as a team this past week. pic.twitter.com/7GZy0N6gfD — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) October 11, 2021

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving cannot play in home games due to a New York City mandate on unvaccinated people entering public indoor spaces. Irving can practice and travel with the team, but he can’t play in Brooklyn. He stands to miss half of the team’s regular-season games.

The Heat won’t have any issues this season since the entire team has put health and safety first. Herro confirmed a 100% vaccination rate on the roster. When asked about the obstacles for unvaccinated teams or players, Herro said: “I’m sure it’s crazy.”

Jimmy Butler Struggles with Celebrity Status

Heat star Jimmy Butler has been making the media rounds to talk about his newly-launched Big Face coffee brand. He partnered with Shopify on a multi-faceted business deal, one that includes a $100,000 Mobile Espresso Station (via CNBC). Butler told Jabari Young that he wants to be “the best at making coffee.”

Breakfast @ Jeremy’s will now exclusively be brought to you by #BIGFACECOFFEE ☕️ Okay, that’s not true, but that’d be so cool, right? Here’s @JimmyButler explaining his goals for the Big Face Brand and who they plan to help on today’s “Miami Mic’d Up” 🎙 pic.twitter.com/B4dZyWguc5 — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) October 7, 2021

The 32-year-old got introspective during a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal where he discussed the struggles of being a celebrity and raising a young daughter. Butler’s fame sometimes makes it difficult to do ordinary things, like go to the zoo or a neighborhood park.

“I hate that I can’t take my daughter to the zoo because everyone wants to talk basketball or take a photo,” Butler told Lane Florsheim. “To my daughter, I’m just her dad, she doesn’t know any different.”

Heat Set to Host Charlotte Hornets

Miami looks to keep their undefeated preseason record intact on Monday, October 11 when they host the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena. Victor Oladipo (knee surgery) is the only Heat player listed out. The Hornets will be missing Gordon Hayward (COVID-19), Terry Rozier (ankle sprain), Mason Plumlee (COVID-19) while Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle sprain) remains doubtful.

Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. The Heat are coming off a 109-105 win against the San Antonio Spurs. Five different players hit double-digits fueled by 54 combined points from Tyler Herro (26) and Max Strus (28). Erik Spoelstra’s squad is 3-0 through three exhibition contests.

“I like the progress that our team is making,” Spoelstra said. “[Thursday] was another good step forward, particularly if you get all those guys out there at the same time.”