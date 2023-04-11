Heat Land $215 Million All Star in Proposed Tyler Herro Trade

The Miami Heat were rumored to be interested in trading their veteran point guard, Kyle Lowry, for much of the 2022-23 season, and one new trade proposal has them landing one of the NBA’s top young superstars at the position.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported that the Atlanta Hawks might be about to blow their roster up — and budding young superstar Trae Young’s name was mentioned as a possible trade chip.

“With the offseason approaching, league sources say the Hawks’ front office has the green light from ownership to do whatever it wants to with the roster, which includes considering trade opportunities involving All-Star point guard Trae Young,” O’Connor wrote on April 10.

Considering Young, who signed a five-year, $215 million contract extension with Atlanta in 2021, could be available via trade, some analysts are already throwing trade proposals around.

Heat Swap Duncan Robinson & Tyler Herro for Trae Young in Trade Proposal

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report proposed the following trade for the Heat:

Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and a 2027 first-round pick in exchange for Trae Young

“Herro is a year younger than Young, is coming off back-to-back seasons with a 20-plus scoring average and has been a more reliable three-point shooter over the course of his career,” Bailey wrote on April 10, adding:

“He’d easily slot in as the starting 2 next to Dejounte Murray. Miami, meanwhile, would have a division-of-labor question to work out with Young, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but the talent level of that trio would rival just about any other in the league.”

Herro just completed his fourth season in the league and his second straight year scoring 20+ points. In 34.9 minutes this past season, Herro finished with 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists (stats via Basketball Reference).

Robinson, 29, served as a starter for the Heat from 2019 until 2022, averaging 12.5 points in that span. He saw a reduced role this season, playing 16.5 minutes a game while netting 6.4 points and 1.6 rebounds.

Adding a player like Young in exchange for Herro, Robinson and a future first is intriguing, but Miami would have to unload Lowry and his contract first.

Heat Would Have to Trade Lowry Before Adding Young

Trae Young since he’s been in the NBA: 2019: 2nd in total assists

2020: 3rd in total assists

2021: 4th in total assists

2022: 1st in total assists

2023: 1st in total assistspic.twitter.com/eAsPn7jOtS — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) April 7, 2023

A two-time All Star, Young has averaged under 25 points just once in his five years in the league, and that was during his rookie campaign in 2018-19. Last season, the 24-year-old point guard averaged 26.2 points and a career-high 10.2 assists in 34.8 minutes a game. His defense is lacking, but there’s no disputing his offensive production and playmaking abilities.

Young’s extension was meant to keep him in Atlanta through 2027, but if there’s anything to these trade rumors, he could be on his way out.

While Young is more of a facilitator, Herro has a different role at shooting guard. With Miami’s resident point guard Lowry still around, the Heat would have to unload him and the $29.6 million remaining on his contract before adding a player like Young.

Lowry, who turned 37 in March, will likely have few takers on the trade market, but Miami could likely try to move him again. If Young is indeed available, he’d be an ideal point guard of the future for Miami. Stay tuned.