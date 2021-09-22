Heat Guard Roasted for Magazine Photoshoot: ‘F****** Stupid’

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro proves once again that he doesn’t care what other people think about his wardrobe choices, sporting some serious high-fashion duds for a photoshoot for ODDA magazine.

Herro, 21, was featured on three covers for the magazine’s September issue. ODDA magazine shared the pictures on their Instagram page writing, “A star player on the Miami Heat, @nolimitherro embodies radiant, natural-born confidence, both on and off the basketball court.”

“Tyler says ‘Just be confident in what you wear. Don’t be afraid to express who you are. Fashion can move the needle in so many different ways, in terms of your personality and what you attract.”

After Herro proudly shared the editorial photos with his 2.3 million followers on Instagram, he was roasted in the comments section, even from his own teammates. “You Go On Shoulder Pads?” Heat star Bam Adebayo asked.





Many of the comments compared Herro to that of Derek Zoolander, the hilariously over-the-top character Ben Stiller portrayed in the Zoolander films. After the photos migrated on Twitter, the young “Boy Wonder” received even more flack. “Looks f****** stupid,” one man commented.

Herro was also dragged for even participating in the editorial. “Do u even care about basketball anymore?” one person commented, while another Instagram user wrote, “As a fan and heat lifer bro what in the f*** is you doing.” One man wrote, “More 🏀, less showbiz pal.” However, if anyone is doubting if Herro is putting in the work this summer, they should he’s put on what looks like 10 pounds of muscle this offseason.

The Kentucky alum appears to find the jokes and comments hilarious. After sharing his magazine photos, he posted a photo on his Instagram stories going full Derek Zoolander.

Herro’s Girlfriend Loved the Photo Shoot

While there will always be haters, Herro’s girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, loved the pictures. Henry, who recently gave birth to their first child together, a daughter named Zya, commented with three heart-eyed face emojis, and she wasn’t the only person to dig Herro’s photoshoot.

Former Heat player Chris Silva commented with a series of fire emojis, as did Charlotte Hornets’ power forward PJ Washington. Numerous fans were also supportive of Herro’s new pics. One person commented on Instagram, “Im all for it if you ballin,” while ESPN analyst Jordan Schultz simply wrote, “💦.”

Herro Mentions Dennis Rodman & LeBron James as His Biggest Fashion Inspirations

While Herro already mentioned LeBron James as the best player to ever wear a Heat jersey, he also credits the Lakers superstar for his fashion choices. He also admires former NBA star Dennis Rodman for his style, which could be a fair warning that Herro’s future wardrobe choices will only get more colorful.

“I think Dennis Rodman was, obviously, a staple in fashion coming up through the ’90s. That’s before my time but I feel like LeBron, growing up, was someone that I looked up to for fashion,” Herro told the magazine.

“Everyone brings their own style, their own fashion sense to it. So, a bunch of different athletes you see on social media really bring their own fashion sense to it, which is unique, and really, what brings fashion together.”

