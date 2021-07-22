Tyler Herro Reveals Pick for ‘Greatest’ Miami Heat Player

The greatest player in Miami Heat history isn’t necessarily the most celebrated one. Still, to hear anyone pick LeBron James over Dwyane Wade is going to draw a polarizing reaction.

On Wednesday, Tyler Herro declared his “favorite player on the Heat” was James (not Wade) and it got downright flammable in the comments section. The 21-year-old star was just supplying an honest answer to a fan’s question. Remember, the Milwaukee native grew up in an era where James was a four-time MVP and considered the best player on the planet.

Why wouldn’t he admire The King? It was the obvious choice, although Heat color commentator Tony Fiorentino felt the need to defend Herro’s selection and explained the logic behind it. Here is that conversation (via Brendan Tobin):

Herro: “I’d have to say LeBron James. I mean, you can’t go wrong. D-Wade, LeBron, either or, but I feel like growing up for me LeBron was probably my favorite player on the Heat.” Fiorentino: “You see what you guys don’t understand is, and sometimes the adults don’t either, is it’s all subjective. It’s all whatever your opinion is, it doesn’t mean anybody is right or wrong. My favorite, the most celebrated player in team history is Dwyane Wade, and you can debate the rest of it.” Herro: “For sure, for sure.”

Tyler Herro asked who is the best Heat player of all time: LeBron James…growing up for me LeBron was my favorite player on the Heat. pic.twitter.com/Q4kQcGHDkX — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) July 21, 2021

From a franchise-record standpoint there isn’t much debate. Wade leads in nearly every statistical category: games (948), minutes played (32,912), assists (5,310), steals (1,492), points (21,556). James takes top billing in triple-doubles (9), player-efficiency rating (29.6), minutes per game (38.0). Of course, James and Wade are both NBA legends who contributed equally during back-to-back championships for the Heat in 2012 and 2013.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

James, Wade Show Love for ‘Greek Freak’

James and Wade were quick to raise their Twitter fingers in a congratulatory salute to Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday night after the “Greek Freak” led the Milwaukee Bucks to a title. He was named NBA Finals MVP in a dominant Game 6 performance where he logged 50 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks. It marked the Bucks’ first championship in 50 years.

Salute & Congrats @Giannis_An34!! You earned that shit!! 🏆💍 💐. 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 21, 2021

Antetokoounmpo became the first player in NBA history with 50 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in a Finals game. He also joined Bob Pettit Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry, Jerry West, Michael Jordan, LeBron James as the only players to drop 50 points in a Finals game. Amazing.

Bam Adebayo Looking for Olympic Banner

Bam Adebayo is looking to add an Olympic banner to the rafters at FTX Arena in Miami. The franchise likes to commemorate all their players who struck gold for Team USA. That list currently includes LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway. The current star center for the Heat wants his own up there.

“That’s my goal,” Adebayo told The Associated Press. “I want Miami to think of me as one of the greats to come through the city. I want to be able to warm up and see my name in the rafters. A lot of guys don’t get this opportunity, so my goal is just to make sure that I seize this moment and not mess around with it.”