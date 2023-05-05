Photos Reveal Key Step Towards Tyler Herro’s Return to Heat

Tyler Herro has been sitting on the Miami Heat‘s bench with a broken hand for the majority of this playoff run. Herro went down with the injury in Miami’s Game 1 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks back on April 16.

Since then he’s been seen on the Heat bench sporting a pink cast on the injured hand.

Shout out Duncan Robinson never being too old to sign a cast pic.twitter.com/0tehjd9pzs — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 30, 2023

However, the hot-pink wrap was nowhere to be seen during Herro’s appearance at the launch of his “Boy Wonder World Lifestyle” brand launch on Thursday. His right wrist was only covered by a light brace at the event.

Days after his injury, Herro shared an update with “The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s” Ira Winderman.

“I’ll get surgery on Friday morning and it’s going to be four to six weeks, hopefully less, after that, and see what happens,” he said. “They said it would be more toward the [NBA] Finals, not the conference finals, just because of the rehab I’d have to do after surgery,” he explained. “So, yeah, I mean, that’s the hope, get to the Finals, and I can come back for that. But obviously just taking it one day at a time, get my surgery on Friday and go from there.”

There’s still two series standing between the Heat and the NBA Finals, but that four week mark is right around the corner. Friday, May 12, represents the early side of the aforementioned timetable, after the surgery.

Herro broke his hand while diving for a loose ball at Fiserv Forum. He explained that he didn’t realize anything was wrong until he tried taking a jumper from the corner.

“I didn’t know my hand was broken at the time,” he told Winderman. “I knew I was in pain, That was probably the most open shot I’ve gotten all year. So I was like, ‘I’m shooting it either way.’ And I shot it, and that’s when I knew, like, ‘OK, something’s wrong,’ because I couldn’t even follow through with my hand.”

Heat’s Jimmy Butler Shares Video of Himself Shooting

Speaking of injuries, Miami is awaiting the return of Jimmy Butler, who had to miss Game 2 against the New York Knicks with a right-ankle injury.

During the long break before Game 3, Butler shared a video to his Instagram story of himself taking long jumpers at Kaseya Center in Miami.

Back at it pic.twitter.com/HBZeolFO7s — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) May 5, 2023

The star wing looks rather comfortable in the footage, taking 3-pointers right by half court.

Heat’s Kevin Love Shares Encouraging News of Potential Jimmy-Butler Return

Even though the Heat haven’t shared any official updates on Butler’s health, evidence is starting to point heavily in the direction of a Game 3 return. On Thursday, Kevin Love shared an encouraging piece of information with the media.

He told “The Miami Herald’s” Barry Jackson that the 33-year-old has been able to move without a limp.

“He’s not limping too much and seems to be getting treatment around the clock,” he said Thursday.

While Love was willing to give some insight on the star wing’s ailment, head coach Erik Spoelstra was not. He told Tim Reynolds of “The Associated Press” that he had “no update” on Butler.

“No update. … I’m not going to get into all the minutiae of it,” Spoelstra told Reynolds. “When we find out how he is feeling on Saturday, we’ll let you know. That’s what the deal is.”