Heat Guard Speaks out on Misfires During OT Loss

Sometimes in the NBA, a bounce or two in the wrong direction can be the difference between winning and losing. Such was the case for the Miami Heat during their Wednesday night bout with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a game that featured 33 lead changes and 14 ties, the Heat found themselves with two golden opportunities during the final 20 seconds of overtime — one to pull ahead and one to even the score. On both occasions, Miami super-sub Tyler Herro was able to fire off a three-point shot.

He was rolling, too, having scored 27 points and hit five threes in the contest.

On this night, however, Herro missed both times. Consequently, the Lakers prevailed by a 120-117 score at Staples Center. After the game, Herro commented on what some are labeling a choke job by the third-year guard. Clearly, his confidence remains firmly intact despite his misfires.

Before Herro’s first miss, Anthony Davis had committed a five-second violation while looking to inbound the ball, which gave Miami a chance to tie or take the lead as the scoreboard read 119-117.

With Russell Westbrook draped all over him, Herro pulled up right in front of the Lakers bench and fired while moving to his right. He is no stranger to hitting contested or off-balance shots, of course — this one just happened to be off the mark.

Still, he liked what he saw in the moment.

“The first one, I felt like it was a good look,” Herro said of the attempt, via the Miami Herald. “I probably could have gotten a better one. Me and Kyle [Lowry] talked about probably getting me to my left hand as opposed to my right.”

After a foul and Carmelo Anthony free throw made the score 120-117, the Heat had 6.5 seconds left to tie the game. On the ensuing possession, Herro’s defender got jammed up on a pick, leaving him wide open near where his previous attempt had been.

Herro bobbled the pass, but was still able to get off a clean shot over the outstretched hand of Anthony Davis. This time, he was closer to hitting pay dirt, but the ball bounced high off of the rim instead.

“[The] second shot, great look. I make that shot nine times out of 10. It is what it is. Move on, learn from it.”

Coach Spo Is Backing Herro, Likes His Aggressiveness

While Herro’s first shot wasn’t an objectively great one, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra isn’t sweating what happened. On the contrary, he appreciated his willingness to go for the knockout shot, even if there were other plays to be made.

“That’s part of youth. Tyler wanted to go for the kill. I don’t blame him for that. That’s what I love about the kid,” Spoelstra said. “There’s probably another play to make, maybe put the ball on the floor and see if something opens up if you’re driving into the paint. But Tyler wants those moments.”

On the ensuing shot:

“The second one I thought he had a great look,” he said. “He bobbled it and he still had time to get off a clean look. You’re not going to get a better one than that. And he’s a clutch player, clutch shooter, so we were OK with that.”

