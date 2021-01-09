Heat’s Tyler Herro Rocks ‘Worst Pants in the History of Pants’ [PHOTOS]

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro is famous for many things: being the youngest player to start in an NBA Finals game, his viral half-snarl face, and having the potential to be one of the biggest stars in the NBA. However, the 20-year-old is well-known for his bold fashion sense.

Back in August, Herro showed up to play in the NBA bubble rocking a $195 Heron Preston t-shirt with lime green fire artwork emblazoned on the front, but it was his Gucci slacks that caused fans to do a double-take. “These are the worst pants in the history of pants,” one fan commented.

Herro’s designer pants do not run cheap. Those Gucci cotton slacks cost $950, according to What’s on the Star? His velvet backpack, which is also Gucci, costs $1,980, and his Air Force 1’s go for $150 at Nike.

Herro Is Keeps the Unexpected Fashion Statements Coming in 2021

Off the court, Herro continues to have fun with his outfits, especially when it comes to pants. The 6-foot-5 point guard showed up to a game a few days ago wearing the standout khaki pants pictured above. There’s a butterfly patch on his left hip, a Los Angeles Dodgers emblem on his left ankle, and what appears to be a black pocket just below his right knee.

Herro tagged the clothing brand, @n3wrld, when he posted a picture of his outfit on his Instagram stories. While it’s not Gucci, this brand is particularly special to the NBA star, as the pants were designed by his cousin. Herro’s aunt proudly posted a picture of the moment on her Instagram page.

“Shout out to my Nephew @nolimitherro Ty for drippin with my Son’s clothing line New World @n3wrld today!,”Denis Thomas wrote. “You see dem 🔥🔥🔥 pants!! Appreciate you Nephew! Get your New World gear today!!. #newworld#tylerherro (**the second photo was taken on 10/26/2019)”

During the Heat’s brief off-season, Herro caused a stir after revealing his massive new chest tattoo while on vacation with girlfriend Katya Henry. One fan tweeted, “Tyler Herro is cool as hell but has some of the worst tattoos I’ve ever seen.”

While online users have conflicting responses to Herro’s clothing and body art choices, Heat nation fans love him regardless. It’s what he does on the court and how he acts as a person that has earned him the title of fan favorite.

Herro Is Not Worried About His Current Shooting Slump



Fashion sense aside, Herro, who’s only in his sophomore year in the NBA, thus far in the 2020-2021 season, is a permanent fixture in the Heat’s ever-shifting starting lineup alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

The 2019 first-round pick out of Kentucky was the team’s only bright spot during their embarrassing blow-out 144-97 loss to Milwaukee on December 29 by shooting a team-high 23 points. In the Heat’s bounce-back 119-108 win against the Bucks on December 30, he drilled another 21 points.

However, Herro’s hot shooting streak came to a halt recently as the Heat are now 3-4 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Seven games into the new season, Herro is shooting 29.7% from beyond the line. But the Heat star isn’t worried.

“I have one of the purest shots in the whole entire world, in the league,” Herro said on January 8, as the team traveled to Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards. “And I feel like shooters go through slumps when they can’t make a three, can’t make a shot, but just sticking to the basics. I know what I have to do to get to where I need to be.”

