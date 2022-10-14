Tyler Herro Sends Strong Message on Heat’s Starting Lineup

This offseason, the Miami Heat lost a crucial piece of their starting lineup. PJ Tucker ditched the Heat, instead choosing to sign a three-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, Miami has been left to figure out which player they want to start.

They did not make any big offseason additions through free agency, but some young players have already emerged as solid options. Rookie Nikola Jovic has earned high praise from the team’s stars, and Jamal Cain looks like a solid prospect, too.

However, the answer to their problem could be right under their nose. Tyler Herro, who won the Sixth Man of the Year award last year, has been starting this preseason. He says that playing alongside Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo opens up the game for him and vice versa.

“Having Jimmy, Kyle, Bam out there with me allows me to play off the ball a little bit more,” Herro said, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “It allows me to just be a spacer. If I’m open, they kick to me and I just knock it down or play out of a close-out. It’s hard to guard me when guys are closing out to me.”

It took just 20 minutes in one preseason game for the Heat's new projected starting lineup to flash its intriguing potential. A look at how the group can make it work together https://t.co/lEUXpMbR7y — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) October 14, 2022

Herro just inked a massive extension with Miami – a four-year, $130 million contract. He should be expected to step up even more next year with that newfound money, and there’s no reason he shouldn’t be able to.

The young guard even doubled down on one of his past statements, putting himself in the same category as guys like Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Ja Morant.

Herro: ‘My Numbers Back It Up’

Last offseason, Herro claimed that he was on the same level as Doncic, Young, and Morant while speaking with Jeremy Tache of Bally Sports South. This year, while once again catching up with Tache, Herro made the same claim.

“Just being able to get on the court and prove it, that’s all that I can do, and people can talk all they want,” Herro said. “I think my numbers back it up, and I think I continue to get better. But at the end of the day, there’s a bunch of great young players in the league, and I’m one of them, so I appreciate everyone that puts me in that category.”

“People can talk all they want. I think my numbers back it up.” Last year, Tyler Herro told me he was in the “same conversation” as Luka, Trae, and Ja I asked him about those comments, the reaction, and how he feels now Herro’s full response 👇pic.twitter.com/GeA4HvAcEo — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) October 12, 2022

He also noted that, while everyone may have their own opinion on him, those opinions won’t change the way he views himself.

Herro: ‘Everyone Has Their Own View’

For the majority of his career, there has been a ton of noise around Herro and whether or not he can live up to the lofty expectations placed on him. But while others may have their own differing opinions, Herro won’t let them alter his self-confidence.

“Everyone has their own view of — when someone says something, they interpret it their own way, which they have the right to do,” Herro said. “But those players are great players, great young players. Like I said last year, I don’t feel any different, and however other people feel that, that doesn’t affect me and how I feel about myself.”

That unwavering confidence in himself is what makes Herro so special, and if he does get the chance to start this year, he will undoubtedly make the most of the opportunity.