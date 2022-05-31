Heat Star Calls for Different Role Following Playoff Exit

Tyler Herro has proved he can produce off the bench for the Miami Heat, so now the Sixth Man of the Year wants a shot at the starting lineup.

Herro averaged a healthy 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists playing mostly off the bench last season for Miami. While Herro did not play out of the starting lineup, he notched 32.6 minutes per game — the same as Bam Adebayo. He also put up the most field goal attempts per game with 17.

While he’s already playing a significant role for the Heat, Herro would like to have his name announced in the starting five every night.

“Yeah, for sure,” Herro told reporters during his exit interview. “In some way, I would like to start. I think it’s my fourth year, so I think I’ve earned it, and we’ll see what happens.”

Offense has not been the problem for Herro. It’s been his defense, which led to head coach Erik Spoelstra putting Max Strus in the starting lineup. If Herro can improve on that side of the court, it could go a long way in finding a starting role.

Tyler Herro on Extension With Heat: ‘We’ll See’

Herro can sign an extension this offseason, as long as it happens before the October deadline. If he does not get the promise of a starting role, Herro might want to seek out a new home. There’s also the chance that the Heat could try to deal him before an extension, which would come with the complicated “poison pill” provision.

“I’m not sure yet, honestly, what’s going to happen,” Herro said when asked about an extension. “We’ll see what happens this summer. My agent [Jeff Schwartz] will talk to who he needs to talk to, and we’ll see what happens.”

Herro is one of the better young guards in the league and would likely be a key piece in a trade for someone like Bradley Beal. Adding another certified star to the core of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry would make the Heat a certified contender for at least the next few seasons.

Herro Says Playoffs Came With Learning Curve

While Herro’s outstanding regular season earned him the Sixth Man honors, he had a disappointing playoff run, with injuries playing a role in his decline. He averaged just 12.6 points in the playoffs and shot 22% from beyond the arc.

“The playoffs for me were kind of a weird ride,” Herro said. “Ups and downs throughout the whole thing, but I think it was a learning curve for me. I think people forget I just turned 22 and it’s still only my third playoffs, and as I made a jump this year I continue to get better and I think throughout my career there’s gonna, especially early on throughout my career, there’s going to be small setbacks where I learn.

“It motivates me, it gets me better and teaches me what I need to work on to get better, and next time I’m in that situation I’ll be more prepared and better.”