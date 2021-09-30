Miami Heat Star Looking to Send ‘Wake Up’ Call to Doubters

Miami Heat sharpshooter Tyler Herro endured his deal of drama last season, a far cry from the hype train he rode in the Orlando bubble. Instead of crying about it, the 21-year-old went to work this offseason.

Herro packed on 10 pounds, mostly lean muscle, in an effort to get stronger. The 210-pounder looks jacked, but not to the point of absurdity like a cartoon Popeye. He also arrived at training camp with a huge chip on his shoulder after critics called him overrated.

Herro told reporters at Heat Media Day that he “lived in the weight room” and upped his caloric intake. He is ready to put everyone on notice.

“I’m ready for a bounce-back year,” Herro said, via Miami Herald. “No question I feel like I had a lot of expectations coming into last season and some people are sleeping on me again. In that way, I am going to wake a lot of people up again like I did in the bubble in my first year.”

Duncan Robinson on Tyler Herro’s physical development: “I was looking at pictures of him in the Bubble. The transformation has been incredible.” — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) September 27, 2021

The Kentucky product is looking to improve upon the 2020-21 season, one that saw his three-point percentage drop by nearly 30 points. Herro’s scoring average went up – 15.1 points per game from 13.5 – but many felt that number should have been way higher considering his increased minutes. Bottom line, the doubters came out in force.

“He sees a lot of the doubt and a lot of the hate and he wants to prove people wrong,” center Bam Adebayo said, via Sun-Sentinel. “He’s going into the season with a bigger chip on his shoulder.”





Tyler Herro Talks Adding Muscle In Miami Heat Offseason, Becoming A Dad, Not Enjoying 2nd Year 2021-09-29T12:20:10Z

Herro Stars in New Docu-Series on YouTube

It’s been a wild offseason in many ways for Herro. In addition to bulking up, he and his partner Katya Elise Henry welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world on Sept. 14. The Heat star talked about how being a father has matured him in a hurry and helped re-focus him.

“It’s very humbling, being able to have a little one and I have to be there for her every single day,” Herro said, via Barry Jackson. “Being able to support her and my girlfriend, I’m very excited to have a kid. She puts a smile on my face and that’s all that matters.”

Herro also partnered with digital media company Overtime on a documentary series titled “Super Herro Summer.” The cameras started following him around in June and debuts on YouTube on Oct. 10. There are six 10-minute episodes that cover everything from his weight-lifting regiment to a trip back to Kentucky to see his college coach John Calipari. This isn’t the first time Herro has worked with Overtime (click here).

In 2018, John Calipari told Tyler Herro that if he made six threes in a row, he’d end practice early. ⁣⁣ Baby Goat came through. (via @KentuckyMBB)pic.twitter.com/8fUe9yrwL4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 6, 2020

Heat Owner Wants Another Championship

Heat owner Micky Arison opened up his checkbook and pushed all his chips in. The billionaire cruise ship mogul brought in Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, PJ Tucker, while locking up Duncan Robinson to a lucrative extension. He means business and let the expectation be known in a recent Twitter post. Arison wants a fourth championship for the franchise.