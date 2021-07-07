Heat Guard Plans to ‘Really Put Some Weight On’ This Summer

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has big plans this summer.

Not only will the 21-year-old guard be a part of the Select Team practicing and playing against USA Basketball Men’s team in Las Vegas, but Herro is also planning to get a legit “NBA body.”

During a press conference on July 6, Herro, who’s currently 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds said he’s going to take all the advantages of having a legit offseason:

This summer is a huge summer for me, and I am excited. It is my first real offseason where I am able to focus on different things I want to work on. For one is just getting stronger, my foundation—whether it is my legs or my upper body, just being able to come into more of an NBA body, really put some weight on. I think just being more efficient from 3, continuing to get better, my decision-making in the pick-and-roll. To be a lot more efficient, I feel like I can be a lot more efficient in the midrange, really all around. I am just really excited to put all the time, all the effort in this summer and get better.

Herro ‘Wasn’t Really Excited’ With His Performance This Past Season

Herro finished the 2020-21 NBA season averaging 15.1 points on 43.9% shooting and 36.0% 3-point shooting. The Heat went 5-9 in the first 14 games he was in the starting lineup, prompting Herro to be moved to the bench. After starring in the postseason last year, with 16.0 points per game as part of Miami’s run to the Finals, Herro averaged just 9.3 points on 31.6% shooting in this season’s playoffs.

When asked if the short offseason affected his performance, Herro said, “No, I don’t think so. Not in any way do I think I regressed at all. You know, obviously, I wasn’t really excited with my performance, but I’m not regressing in any way.”

“I am excited to have a full offseason and really just work on some things I want to work on and know I need to work on, and really just continue to get better and not regress.”

Erik Spoelstra Says Training With the Olympic Team Will Be a ‘Huge Confidence Boost’ for Herro

In a twist of fate, Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra was selected to be the Select Team’s head coach, which means Herro and Spoelstra will have some extra quality time this summer.

“No matter who would have been coaching him in this week, I think it’s a great confidence boost, I think it’s a great basketball experience, it’s a great competitive experience for him,” Spoelstra said.

“When you get an opportunity to compete against the main team, there is absolutely nothing you can do in a summer in terms of workouts, player development and open gyms that would surpass the type of experience that not only Tyler will get, but all the members of the Select Team will get in competing against the very best that we have to offer in this country.”

