‘Purest Shots in the World’: Heat Star Expresses Insane Confidence

Miami Heat sharpshooter Tyler Herro has been a deal-breaker in a few reported trades, so the 20-year-old knows the pressure is on. He’s not worried. In fact, Herro’s confidence is through the roof.

Herro, who went 13th overall in last year’s draft, is shooting just 29.7% from three-point land through the first seven games. That’s down from the 38.9% he posted during the 2019-20 campaign, although his two-point attempts are slightly up from 42.8% to 44.4% this season.

Some have pinned last year’s breakout on less pressure in the NBA Bubble, but Herro isn’t making excuses. The Wisconsin native believes he’s one of the best shooters in the “entire world” after earning second-team All-Rookie honors in his first year.

“I have one of the purest shots in the whole entire world, in the league,” Herro said, via Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson. “And I feel like shooters go through slumps when they can’t make a three, can’t make a shot, but just sticking to the basics. I know what I have to do to get to where I need to be.”

Herro scored a season-high 23 points on Dec. 29, including three bombs from deep. That has been the highlight. He’s scored a combined 15 points in his last two games while going 2-of-10 from beyond the arc.

“I’ve got to be better,” Herro said. “It’s on me. It’s not on anybody else. I’ll be better. It’s early in the season.”

Jae Crowder Reflects on ‘Letting it Fly’ in Miami

It’s no secret that Jae Crowder was a dominating presence inside last year for the Heat and a big reason why they advanced to the NBA Finals. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds last season while upping those numbers to 12.0 points and 5.6 in the postseason.

Crowder has been very open and honest about his decision to leave Miami in free agency. He received a full-court press from All-Stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat out 14 NBA teams to land his services. On Friday, Crowder talked fondly of Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and his time “letting it fly” in South Beach.

“It was as simple as we had a saying called, ‘Let it fly.’ My coaching staff gave me the confidence whatever shot I felt like is a good shot, they trusted me in believing I could take that shot,” Crowder told the Phoenix media, via South Florida Sun Sentinel. “And not every situation I’ve been in has been that way. Coach Spo did a great job and I’m thankful for him in giving me the whole playing field of just, ‘We trust you.’”

Heat Face Wizards in D.C. Tonight

Meanwhile, the Heat return from their three-day layoff to face the Washington Wizards in D.C. Several players, including Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, have spoken at length about their safety concerns following the horrific insurrection at the U.S. Capitol earlier this week. Adebayo went so far as to say that he might stay in his hotel room for the duration of their stay in D.C. Players are legitimately scared of a follow-up terrorist attack from unruly Donald Trump supporters.

Tip-off between the Heat (3-4) and Wizards (2-7) is slated for 7 p.m. with no fans in attendance. Keep an eye on Wizards star Bradley Beal who has been the constant rumor of trade talks, with the Heat being listed as a possible destination. Beal is averaging an insane 35.0 points per game for Washington, including 101 points in his last two games. The struggling Wizards dropped both those contests.

