Miami Heat Legend Delivers Pep Talk to Chicago Bears

The Miami Heat don’t begin training camp for another three weeks but one of their veteran leaders is already giving pep talks. But there’s a catch – he delivered it to a football franchise, one not located in South Florida.

Udonis Haslem was a guest speaker at Chicago Bears training camp where he dropped some knowledge about what goes into being a captain. Maybe the Miami Dolphins will get a personal visit from the Heat legend at a later date.

Bears head coach revealed the Haslem nugget on a recent episode of the Bears Coaches Show. “He hit it from a perspective of what it takes to be leaders in the locker room,” Nagy said, “and it was fascinating.”

Make no mistake, Haslem is a certified Dolphins fan. He was born in Miami and helped lead Miami Senior High to back-to-back state titles in 1997 and 1998 before taking his talents to the University of Florida. He lives and breathes South Florida.

His former Heat teammate, Dwyane Wade, even joked about in a 2018 interview with the Chicago Tribune. Wade is a diehard Bears fan and described the scene:

Wade regularly posts his support of the Bears on his social media accounts and attended the Bears’ overtime loss to the Dolphins on Oct. 14 in Miami. But when the Bears came up on the short end, Wade had to endure merciless teasing from teammate Udonis Haslem, a lifelong Dolphins fan. “It was on a different level bad,” Wade said, laughing. “But all in fun. Me and UD had a lot riding on it. But it was a good game. It sucks we came up on the other end of it.”

Ex-Heat, Lakers Player Battling COVID-19

Former Heat player Cedric Ceballos is fighting for his life against COVID-19. The 52-year-old shared on Twitter that he’s spent the last 10 days in an intensive care unit battling the novel coronavirus. Ceballos is asking for everyone’s prayers.

“On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but(t), I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery,” Ceballos wrote. “If I have done and anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize. My fight is not done.”

On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.

If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize.

My fight is not done…..

Ceballos is best known for winning the 1992 Slam Dunk Contest after executing a blind-folded slam. He was also a skilled sniper who averaged 14.3 points and shot 30.9% from deep in 14 NBA seasons. The 6-foot-7 small forward spent his final season in South Beach and saw action in 27 games. Prayers up.

Chris Bosh Thanks ‘Brothers For Life’

Chris Bosh will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. There will be a ton of pomp and circumstance and fitting tributes for the 11-time All-Star throughout the week.

The former Heat star recently posted an emotional Instagram post where he referred to Dwyane Wade and LeBron James as his brothers. And they quickly acknowledged him and returned the favor.