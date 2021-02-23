Miami Heat Forward Rips Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd: ‘Shut the F*** Up’

After Fox Sports reporter Colin Cowherd announced on The Herd podcast that the Miami Heat‘s run to the NBA Finals last year was nothing but “a fluke,” going off on how no one should be surprised at the team’s disastrous start to the 2020-2021 NBA season — veteran Udonis Haslem clapped back.

On February 22, Cowherd said the Heat’s successful postseason “shocked everybody.” Miami “got a lot of breaks” while better teams just didn’t play well in the bubble. The Heat’s run was nothing but “lightning in a bottle.” As for their current season, “You look up today and Miami is just not that talented” and “they’re not special. Jimmy Butler needs help.”

Dismissing the Heat’s entire playoff run last season in which they came within two games of winning the NBA championship against LeBron James and the Lakers did not sit will with Haslem.

Haslem commented on Heat Update’s Instagram post with a direct message for Cowherd. He wrote, “Tell that a****** Udonis Haslem said and I quote STFU!!!!!” On February 23, the 40-year-old power forward sent another message to The Herd‘s host on his Instagram stories.

“Miss us wit that b*******… You don’t win a 7 game series in this s*** unless u are the better team. Kick rocks with that b*******!!”

Cowherd Said Miami ‘Needs Another Guy’ Which Is Ultimately True

Even a broken clock is right twice a day and Cowherd mentioned one verified truth — the Heat need “another guy” to make another successful playoff run this season.

Cowherd notes that Erik Spoelstra is an “incredible coach,” but that the team’s roster is lacking. “Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson are incredibly limited players and defensive liabilities… Bam is not good enough when Butler is not available. There’s a reason Pat Riley went after James Harden hard. They just don’t have enough. They need another guy.”

The Heat Have Been Linked to 8 Free Agent Options

Name an available forward becoming available, and there’s likely a report linking them to the Heat. The franchise is trying to avoid the embarrassment that is coming off an NBA Finals run only and to miss out on the playoffs entirely the following season.

The Heat missed out on obtaining James Harden, as Cowherd noted, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and it was a blow to hear Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal say he wants to remain in Washington. However, Miami still have their eyes on more than a few players around the league.

Big names tossed around thus far include the following players:

Detroit Pistons Blake Griffin

Houston Rockets DeMarcus Cousins & P.J. Tucker

Sacramento Kings Nemanja Bjelica

San Antonio Spurs Rudy Gay

Cleveland Cavaliers Andre Drummond

Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball

