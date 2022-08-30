Udonis Haslem Sounds Off on Time He Wouldn’t Speak to ‘Godfather’ Pat Riley

The Miami Heat’s signing of Udonis Haslem while it was mocked by some the franchise believes it to be a significant pick-up. Haslem has been a key figure in the Heat locker room for his entire nineteen-year NBA career. While the big man hasn’t seen the playing time he once did in his career, he remains a vital member of the franchise in his role as the enforcer of Heat Culture. Players get better when they play in Miami, and a lot of that is because of the expectations and leadership that the franchise sets and maintains.

Haslem is the heartbeat of Heat Culture and, because of that, has been given a spot on the Heat roster as long as he chooses. The franchise made a point to show Haslem how important he was to the team by a surprise visit when the June 30 free agency window opened, and the team met with him immediately. The meeting was such a surprise for Haslem that the Heat representative delivering the news was almost met with Haslem tackling him to defend himself from a surprise visitor pulling up in a blacked-out SUV. Haslem shared the hilarious story on Duncan Robinson’s podcast and again shows an example of the Heat big man never backing down.

Haslem was Intimidated by Pat Riley

While Haslem is known for his toughness and never backing down he did mention that there was one person he has been uncomfortable around and that was Pat Riley. Haslem revealed this on a recent episode of The Boardroom.

“Pat Riley, the symbol, you probably wanna look at some mob shit,” Haslem said. “I ain’t never been afraid of no man but I think the first two years with the Miami Heat I didn’t speak to Pat. It was just uncomfortable, the slicked back hair, the pants and shoes. I watched Godfather. I seen all that shit. I think the first couple of years, it was just uncomfortable. Pat Riley, the image, I think people hit the nail on the head. He’s just f*cking Godfather.”

Haslem got over that uncomfortable feeling and found himself finding similarities between him and the legendary Heat team president.

“Pat Riley, the man is a winner, like myself, regardless of what situation he’s been put in,” Haslem said. “He wasn’t the greatest basketball player. He wasn’t obviously the greatest coach the way the situation started out … He maximized that opportunity. The sky was the limit.”

Haslem Returning to South Beach

Haslem confirmed on August 21 that he would be returning to the Miami Heat for his twentieth NBA season and, most importantly, his twentieth season with the Heat. The Heat lifer will likely finalize the Heat’s roster going into the 2022-23 NBA season due to salary cap and luxury tax concerns. With Haslem in stow, the team looks to run it back with its same core of last year and with increased opportunities going to Caleb Martin and Omer Yurtseven to be able to help elevate the Heat to the championship glory they dream of.