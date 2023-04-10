Heat Icon Udonis Haslem Shows Out in Finale After Epic Tribute Video

An incredible era of South Beach hoops came to an end on Sunday night, as Udonis Haslem hit the court for the Miami Heat in the regular season for the very last time. Clearly, though, the 20-year pro saved up some of his best stuff for last.

Over 25 minutes of action against the Orlando Magic on Sunday night, the 42-year-old scored 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting (and 3-of-7 from deep) while adding three rebounds and a blocked shot. In doing so, he helped his team to a 123-110 victory in its final regular season game.

He notched major style points along the way, too, turning back the clock in epic fashion during the final minute of quarter No. 1 by flushing an impressive alley-oop dunk. It was a move that brought Heat legend Dwyane Wade and 19,599 other souls at Kaseya Center out of their seats.

Haslem’s impressive performance may have been inspired, at least in part, by the incredible send-off that he was given by a veritable bonanza of Heat legends ahead of the contest.

Before Haslem hit the court for his last-ever regular season game in front of the Miami faithful, the baller was honored with a video package celebrating the occasion. And a number of his former teammates and other Heat fixtures submitted messages for the presentation.

It was a group that included the likes of Wade, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Mario Chalmers, Alonzo Mourning, Glen Rice, Gary Payton, Juwan Howard, Goran Dragic and several others. And each was more complimentary than the last as they reflected on Haslem’s journey and their own experiences in playing with and being around him.

“You’re the heartbeat man, of Miami man,” said James, who won two titles alongside Haslem between 2010 and 2014. “Heat Nation will never forget what you brought to this franchise.”

“Nothing was given to you. Everything was earned, my brother,” said Wade, who spent more years (15) in the trenches with Haslem than anyone else.

“If it wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t have gotten that first championship in Miami,” declared O’Neal.

Haslem’s Playing Career May Be Ending, But the 305 Legend Has Designs on Sticking Around as an Owner

In speaking to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson last month, Haslem made it clear that the end of his playing career won’t be the end of his run with the Heat organization (if he has anything to say about it). Rather, he intends to continue with the club as a hands-on minority owner.

“My commitment, even though I’ll be retired, is to be here just as much as the players and the staff and be committed to the process of the future and winning,” Haslem told the Herald. “I look to take a path of ownership, but to be a working owner, not a guy who crosses his legs and sits on the sideline.

“I want to be a guy that connects the dots between the locker room and front office, connects the dots between the front office and the owners. Sometimes you can miss things in those areas.”