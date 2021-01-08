Miami Heat Veteran Shares Unfiltered Thoughts on Trump Voters

Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem shared his unfiltered thoughts on President Trump and his followers on Instagram on January 8. Following the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, and Friday’s news that Trump was skipping out on President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Haslem wasn’t happy.

Haslem shared a screen of a CNN article with the headline reading, “Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration,” and shared his honest thoughts about the president breaking a “150 year” tradition.

“Once again this guy makes history the wrong way. 150 years this tradition has not been broken. If you voted for this guy and you not judging yourself than you’re a bigger ass than him…”

Haslem, 40, who’s now in his 18th NBA season, has a passion for consistency and loyalty. The 3-time NBA Champion has spent the entirety of his time with one franchise: the Heat.

Haslem Says He Respects Teammate Meyers Leonard’s Decision Not to Kneel

While the Heat’s Meyers Leonard continues to stand during the national anthem, he was the only player to do so on January 6, a decision prime for criticism, Haslem, who’s a member of the National Basketball Players Association’s executive committee, said he respected Leonard’s decision.

“On the one hand, we’re saying, ‘We want you to see things from our perspective,'” Haslem said after Leonard stood during “The Star-Spangled Banner” back in August. “But by saying that, I also have to see things from his perspective. And I can see where he’s coming from.”

“His being out there with us, as our brother, it’s still showing strength, it’s still showing unity, it’s still showing that we’re coming together for a common cause,” Haslem continued. “People will question, ‘Why isn’t he doing it their way?’ Well, he’s standing by us. He’s supporting us. He’s with us.”

Despite Very Little Play Time, Haslem Remains a Beloved Rock in the Heat Locker Room

Few other players have played with the same franchise for the entirety of their career. Aside from Nowitzki, only Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, John Stockton, and Reggie Miller spent a minimum of 18 seasons with one team.

However, Haslem could soon join that elite dedicated squad of athletes, as the veteran has left the door open for extending his career past the 2020-2021 season. Even though he only played four games last season, and has scored a total of 76 points of the past four season, Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra loves what he brings to the franchise.

“He’s just an incredible rock of stability and leadership and mentorship,” Spoelstra said during the 2019 NBA Finals. “That’s at all levels. It’s not just to our young players. It’s to our veteran players. And he provides just great guidance and mentorship to this head coach as well. I love him.”

Haslem remains the Heat’s all-time leading rebounder and is ranked No. 7 on the franchise’s career scoring list.

