Victor Oladipo Fuels Miami Heat Return in Viral Practice Video

It’s been nine months since Victor Oladipo played in a basketball game. He scored 18 points for the Miami Heat before limping off the court after re-aggravating a ruptured quadriceps muscle in his right knee.

The two-time All-Star has been a vocal presence on the Miami bench this season since he started traveling with the Heat in the middle of December. He wasn’t participating in any intense workouts, aside from some light drills. Until now.

Oladipo was seen getting shots up after Heat practice on Tuesday. Better yet, the oft-injured guard didn’t show any signs that his repaired right knee was bothering him. His release was fluid as he bounced around the perimeter knocking down jumpers.

Remember, the talented Maryland native underwent successful surgery on May 13 — his second in 28 months — and the optimistic recovery timeline pointed to February. Well, the 29-year-old appears to be right on schedule. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Oladipo could be back in one to two weeks.

“He’s one of those guys, he’s really determined to be the best he possibly can for us and actually impact winning,” Heat center Bam Adebayo told reporters, via Brendan Tobin. “I feel like he’s going to be a great addition to this team when he gets back. And we’ll see what happens.

“He’s starting to be in practice a lot more, we’re starting to hear his voice. He’s starting to get acclimated to the plays and running in transition, so when he’s able to suit up it’s going to be a big day for all of us.”

‘Best Days Ahead’ for Two-Time All-Star

Oladipo has been fighting the same injury for almost two years, unable to put too much weight on his torn quadriceps tendon, while playing in only four total games for Miami. Oladipo hasn’t played a full NBA season since the 2018-19 campaign.

Oladipo inked a one-year veteran minimum deal with Miami last August. He knew he had a lot to prove considering his injury history and he truly believed the best was yet to come. Now the Heat have a chance to have the two-time All-Star coming off the bench in the playoffs.

“The best is yet to come for me. I truly believe that. My better days are ahead,” Oladipo said last April, via the Heat website. “I truly believe I haven’t scratched the surface of how good I can be. There’s still a lot of room for me to improve, a lot of room for me to get better, and I have a lot to prove.

“I have a big chip on my shoulder, obviously. They say if the road you’re on is easy, then you’re on the wrong road, so everything that’s happened to me has happened for a reason.”

Miami Holding Down No. 1 Seed in East

Throw out all the injuries. Throw out all the COVID-19 problems. Throw out all those 10-day hardship contracts. The Miami Heat own the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-17 record. They are coming off a 113-107 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Next up, a showdown against the New York Knicks on January 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Miami.