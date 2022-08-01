Viral Clips Reignite Donovan Mitchell to Miami Trade Rumors

Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant remain a focal point of the NBA offseason for multiple teams but especially the Miami Heat. The two All-Stars that are likely to be traded have put a hold on the NBA free agency market as teams wait to see what the fallout might be with that. So far, no deals have advanced beyond initial trade discussions, but all of that could be trending in a positive direction, particularly for the Heat.

Recently, Mitchell who has been reported to have Miami as the number one team he would want to be moved to, has been seen with Heat players on multiple occasions this summer. From partying with Jimmy Butler to the latest appearance in the Miami Pro League game with Bam Adebayo, the young three-time All-Star clearly wants to be in South Beach. At his appearance in the Pro-Am, Mitchell, and Adebayo connected nicely, and the crowd went viral for its Miami chants that Mitchell was caught smiling at.

Between that and a video of Mitchell supporting Adebayo at Bam’s youth clinic, trade discussion has ramped up around the viral clips.

Viral Video Ramps Up Mitchell Trade Rumors

Just as news around a Donovan Mitchell and Miami Heat trade rumors were slowing down, the All-Star from the Utah Jazz made multiple appearances in Miami, which only helped reignite the rumors.

Donovan Mitchell pulled up to Bam Adebayo’s youth camp in Miami today. 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/gHcHrdyPCJ — 305 Sports (@305Sportss) July 30, 2022

Miami very clearly wants another All-Star to add with Jimmy Butler. Pat Riley and the Heat have been very active in trade discussions this offseason. If it isn’t Durant or Mitchell, it has been Eric Gordon or John Collins. Either way, the Heat remain in pursuit of a player to help keep their championship window alive. However, it is clear that Durant or Mitchell are the focus.

To get Mitchell, the Heat likely need to bring in another team or draft picks, according to Marc Stein, who recently wrote:

“The perpetually title-or-bust Heat, not surprisingly, are all-in on scouring the league to try to manufacture extra first-round picks to boost their chances of completing a trade for Kevin Durant or Utah’s Donovan Mitchell,” Stein wrote.

Mitchell would be an incredible fit in Miami. He is young and would pair nicely with Butler. He takes some of the playmaking responsibility off of Butler or Lowry. He would also bring a lethal pick-and-roll threat to Miami as well. Whatever it takes to get a deal done, the Heat should try to do it.

Mitchell and Adebayo Can’t Play Together

While it is the clips of Mitchell teaming up with Adebayo or showing up at Bam’s youth clinic that are going viral and reigniting Mitchell to Miami rumors, the two are not able to play on the same team together with the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement which prevents a team from trading for players under the designated rookie extension if they already have one on their roster. The Heat have Bam Adebayo, and Donovan Mitchell is on that same extension. So any deal that brings Mitchell to Miami would have to include Bam Adebayo in some form.

Mitchell to Miami Possibilities

Mitchell currently hasn’t requested to be traded from the Utah Jazz and this has helped the Jazz be picky in trade discussions as they look for a packages similar to the haul they got for Donovan Mitchell. With signs of him continually visiting Miami or hanging out with Heat players he seems to be signaling what he wants next season. The Jazz star could make things messy if he wants to put pressure on Utah to advance his trade chances. Will he do that just yet? It remains to be seen. If you look at the roster he has to play with in Utah that may be coming down the line.