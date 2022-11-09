49ers Legend ‘Won’t be Surprised’ if Jim Harbaugh Makes NFL Return

Nine weeks in, and the NFL has two head coaching openings already with the Carolina Panthers and, as of Monday, November 7, the Indianapolis Colts.

While the Colts have filled their vacant spot with franchise legend and former ESPN personality Jeff Saturday leading the charge on an interim basis, there’s still one name tied to the San Francisco 49ers who could garner interest: Former 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

And one legendary 49ers player who suited up for Harbaugh said he wouldn’t be surprised if the now University of Michigan head coach fields some NFL calls…and makes a 2023 return to the league.

Perennial Pro Bowler/Analyst Addresses Potential Harbaugh NFL Return

Joe Staley addressed Harbaugh’s future on the Monday edition of KNBR’s Papa and Lund Show. Does the six-time Pro Bowler believe that a Harbaugh/NFL return in 2023 is imminent?

“I would not be surprised,” Staley said to the show hosts. “I definitely think that just knowing Jim, now I haven’t had much connection with him since he left the Niners and we didn’t speak about anything like this at the alumni weekend when I did see him, but just knowing him and his personality I do think that he wants to get back in the NFL.”

Staley pointed to one reason why he has the belief Harbaugh could want back in to the league.

“I think it really gnaws at him that we weren’t able to win that Super Bowl championship,” Staley said. “He’s the ultimate competitor. He’s a really competitive guy. He eats, breathes, sleeps football. It’s his whole entire life as a head coach and I think that he wants to be back in the right situation.”

Do Colts Present Right Situation?

Here’s one advantage Harbaugh has if he were to apply for the Colts head coach job: He knows the organization as a former Pro Bowler with the Colts.

Harbaugh delivered his only Pro Bowl campaign in the 1995 season — throwing for 17 touchdowns and getting intercepted just five times while leading Indianapolis to the AFC title game, where they were a Hail Mary pass away from beating the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harbaugh was also the last Colts QB to earn a Pro Bowl nod before the franchise pivoted to Peyton Manning two years later.

Indy already has a past beloved member of the 49ers under contract until 2025: DeForest Buckner, who came to S.F. two years after Harbaugh had his last season with the 49ers.

Harbaugh would likely have to figure out what to do with the quarterback situation first if brought on. Veteran Pro Bowler Matt Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger. While Harbaugh drafted Colin Kaepernick in the second round of his first draft with the 49ers, he went with former first round pick Alex Smith during their 13-3 campaign.

Staley Reflects Back on Why Harbaugh Experiment Soured

Staley got his first Super Bowl taste with Harbaugh as his head coach. The towering 6-foot-7 left tackle, however, reflected back on where things soured between Harbaugh and the 49ers.

“One of the reasons why I think it just failed here with the Niners when he was here was the relationship with [former general manager Trent] Baalke. The general manager and head coach dynamic there wasn’t good as the seasons went on and it created some division. Unfortunately Jim got fired because of it,” Staley said.

How does Staley feel about Harbaugh being a possible fit for the Colts?

“I think if a situation like the Colts would arise where it’s basically a fresh start, clean house. Maybe he’s able to pick his general manager or just give him some kind of control over the roster building. I think that would be really enticing to someone like Harbaugh,” Staley said.

However, while his former head coach’s name will likely resurface for other openings and while there’s that potential itch to get back to the league, Staley knows that it’ll be a hard decision for Harbaugh considering what he’s built at Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“But I do know that he absolutely loves Michigan and they love him there. I have a lot of connections, obviously, growing up in Michigan and know people that follow the program pretty extensively there,” Staley said. “He’s definitely well-loved in Michigan and I think they’d try really hard to keep Jim around.”