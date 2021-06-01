How Many Children Does Mike Tyson Have?

Mike Tyson has six biological kids, and calls himself a father to his second wife’s daughter, according to New York Times Magazine, making him a father of seven.

The former professional boxer has been married three times, and has children with three women, not all of whom he married. Tyson is said to be close to all of his kids; Mikey Lorna, 31, Rayna, 25, Amir, 22, Miguel, 18, Milan, 12, and Morocco, 9.

Tyson didn’t have any children with his first wife, Robin Givens; the two were married for about one year. He did, however, go on to have a daughter named Mikey with his girlfriend Kimberly Scarborough, a couple of years after he and Givens split.

In 1997, Tyson married Monica Turner. The then-couple welcomed two children together — a son named Amir and a daughter named Rayna. Tyson and Turner split in 2003, and he went on to date Sol Xochitl. They had two children together, a son named Miguel and a daughter named Exodus. Exodus died in 2009, when she was 4-years-old following an accident at home. You can read more about this below.

Tyson remarried in 2009, just a couple of months after Exodus died. He has been married to his third wife, Lakiha “Kiki” Spicer, ever since. The couple has two kids together, a daughter named Milan and a son they named Morocco.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mikey Lorna Is a Model & Amir Is the CEO of a Clothing Brand

Tyson’s oldest daughter, Michael Tyson, or Mikey Lorna, goes by Miki Tee, according to her Instagram account. She is fairly active on social media and, according to Sportskeeda, she is a plus-size model. In November 2016, she covered Queen Size magazine. On the inside pages, she discussed “her weight loss journey and breaking into the fashion world.”

Tyson’s oldest son, Amir, is the CEO of a clothing brand called Debonair Attire, according to Instagram. Amir has also done some acting. Not much is known about his older sister, Rayna, who lives her life out of the public eye, according to Essentially Sports.

Miguel Tyson also lives a relatively private life, but he has trained with his dad from time-to-time. According to Essentially Sports, Miguel has no plans to “enter the ring.”

Mike Tyson is particularly close to his youngest two children, Milan and Morocco. He tends to keep the kids off of social media and shielded from the public eye as much as possible, since they are both still school-aged.

Tyson’s Daughter Exodus Died at Age 4

Today in History. Mike Tyson's 4yr old daughter Exodus breathed her last on 27th May 2009 after a tragic accident in which her neck got caught in a treadmill cord. Its alleged she slipped while playing She was put on life support but never regained her consciousness. RIP Exodus pic.twitter.com/4cyMIsdDgW — Aupal Emmanuel 🇺🇬 (@AupalEmmanuel) May 27, 2020

Tyson has fathered eight kids, but his daughter Exodus was tragically killed at the age of 4. Exodus died on May 26, 2009, after accidentally hanging herself from a treadmill cord in her home, according to ABC News.

“Somehow, she was playing on this treadmill, and there’s a cord that hangs under the console; it’s kind of a loop. Either she slipped or put her head in the loop, but it acted like a noose, and she was obviously unable to get herself off of it,” police sergeant Andy Hill said at the time.

Exodus was in the playroom while her mother, Sol Xochitl, was cleaning the house. Exodus was found by her 7-year-old brother, who alerted their mother. She promptly called 911, before starting CPR, ABC News reports.

The child was rushed to a local hospital and placed on life support. She died a short while later. Tyson released the following statement to thank fans for their support following the tragedy.

“The Tyson family would like to extend our deepest and most heartfelt thanks for all your prayers and support, and we ask that we be allowed our privacy at this difficult time. There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Exodus.”

