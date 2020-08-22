Vikings’ No. 2 Wide Receiver Emerges, Justin Jefferson Not Shining

A week into full-team practices at Vikings training camp and the order at wide receiver is beginning to crystalize. Rookie first-rounder Justin Jefferson is continuing to mount hype towards his first season in the NFL, but the Vikings may be taking things slow with Jefferson.

Instead, it’s Bisi Johnson in his second year who is emerging as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Pro-Bowler Adam Thielen. Johnson, a 2019 seventh-round pick out of Colorado State, surprised in training camp last season and earned a spot on the roster, eventually taking over as a starter after Thielen suffered hamstring and ankle injuries.

Johnson came into training camp improved and has continually developed trust with offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, who actively reached out to Johnson before he was drafted.

Jefferson Making Plays, But Not Shining

The Athletic’s Chad Graff reported that, while Jefferson has made several spectacular plays in training camp, he hasn’t “shined” against the second-team defense.

Here’s what Graff wrote:

The expectation was (and may still be) that Jefferson is the Vikings’ No. 2 receiver when the Green Bay Packers visit for the season-opener. And while that may happen, it’s notable that Jefferson is the clear No. 3 option right now behind Thielen and Bisi Johnson… His future is still plenty bright. But it’s not a given that he’s the No. 2 wide receiver Week 1. And on the Vikings, that’s especially noteworthy. They were one of the only teams in the NFL last season who didn’t rely heavily on three-wide receiver formations. That means there’s a big difference in playing time for the No. 2 receiver and No. 3 receiver. “It’s not like a dramatic, ‘Oh my goodness, he’s like a 10th-year player and usually guys are absolutely clueless,'” Cousins said when asked whether Jefferson is dramatically farther ahead than most rookie wide receivers. “I think he’s just doing a nice job here getting the play call in the huddle, getting out, getting lined up, knowing where to go, what to do, the depth to go on the route and ultimately why you bring him in is for the natural stuff. Learning the plays takes time no matter how good you are, but when the instincts can take over and you can make great plays, that’s what you’re looking for.”

Jefferson has made several highlight-worthy plays at training camp as it could just be a matter of time and getting in-game reps before he overtakes Johnson.

Johnson Got the Draft Day Call From Kubiak

While Kubiak was an offensive advisor to the Vikings and now Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, Kubiak was the one who called Johnson.

“I waited around all day and was obviously hoping I was going to get drafted. I get a call from Gary Kubiak saying ‘hey, we are trying to get you here’ and all this stuff,” Johnson told Inside The Rams. “Then I get another call from him saying ‘we are actually not going to take you and if you need anything you have my number now.’ So then I get a call from the Vikings, and I’m like, no way. And they ask if I’m ready to be a Viking and I say absolutely, I’ve been waiting all day for this. So it was pretty cool.

Johnson started in six games in the second half of last season and while putting together a modest 31 catches for 294 yards on the season, Johnson did have three touchdown catches, all inside the 10-yard line.

Cousins told KFAN that he thinks Johnson “has had one of the best training camps of anyone on the team,” as Johnson’s looking improved from his rookie campaign. Johnson posted a 119.4 passer rating when targeted last season, which ranked fifth among rookies.

Kubiak said that the Vikings will use more four-wide receiver sets this season and that all four are “starters.” After the first week of team practice the top three have been solidified in Thielen, Johnson and Jefferson, while Tajaé Sharpe and Alexander Hollins appear to be in competition for the fourth spot. K.J. Osborn is expected to compete for a wide receiver roster spot as a returner.

