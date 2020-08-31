Ex-Jaguars Star Yannick Ngakoue Puts Vikings First In New Contract Signing

The headlines that followed Yannick Ngakoue this offseason were anything but flattering. The former “disgruntled” Jaguars defensive end had held out of training camp and refused to sign the $17.8 million franchise tender he was pegged with this offseason.

Now traded to the Vikings for a 2021 second-round pick and 2022 conditional fifth-round pick, Ngakoue, 25, put his new team first after attacks on his character this offseason.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Ngakoue and the Vikings have agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract as the Pro Bowl edge rusher turned down millions of dollars for brighter horizons this season.

Source: The Vikings and DE Yannick Ngakoue agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal. So Ngakoue will take nearly $6 million less to play in Minnesota than he would've taken in Jacksonville. So … He really wanted out. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 30, 2020

His contract includes a no-tag clause, allowing the Vikings the possibility of franchise-tagging him in 2021, per Tom Pelissero. Ngakoue taking a pay cut is encouraging that the Vikings will sign him to a long-term deal after the 2020 season and was simply putting his earning potential on layaway.

Past Grievances In Jacksonville

Ngakoue, a 2016 third-round pick, has had mounting beef with his former team since July 2019. He turned down a $19 million annual salary and played the 2019 season for $2 million, a steal for an edge rusher who has racked up 29.5 sacks in his first three seasons.

He played through a hamstring injury at the beginning of the season which diminished his impact, but still finished with eight sacks in 2019. He ranked second in Jaguars history with 37.5 sacks in his first four seasons and played a hand in five of the Jaguars’ 12 defensive TDs since 2016. His 14 forced fumbles from 2016 to 2019 ranks fourth in the league.

He had been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the Jaguars, especially on social media, and his desire to play elsewhere, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. He announced in March via Twitter that he told the Jaguars he would not sign a long-term deal and in April went on a Twitter tirade throughout the offseason.

The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long term contract in Jacksonville. Duval, I love you and gave you guys everything I got. I’m thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere. -91 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) March 2, 2020

Ngakoue began campaigning for his trade throughout April after urging the Jaguars to “move on,” and even used the hashtag #FREEYANN.

Let’s agree to disagree . Why hold a man from taking care of his family. It’s obvious my time is up in my current situation. Let’s both move on @Jaguars 🏁 https://t.co/XvGcSAQQkH — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) March 31, 2020

To my new future team whomever it may be. I can’t wait to bring great discipline, integrity, and work ethic to that new city. Wherever I may land your going to get the hardest working defensive end in the league !🏁 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) April 20, 2020

His status of being the latest player from the Jaguars 2017 team that made a run to the AFC Championship game to leave was short-lived as the Jaguars waived Leonard Fournette on Monday. Calais Campbell, Jalen Ramsey and others departed from Jacksonville as well.

Ngakoue Excited to ‘Start This New Chapter’

Now that Ngakoue’s tenure in Jacksonville has ended, the Pro Bowl defensive end made a statement about his excitement in joining the Vikings.

Here’s what he wrote on Twitter following his trade:

It’s evident that my time in Jacksonville is up. But I want to say thank you to the organization for making it a home for myself for 4 years, and that I’ll never forget . That chapter is over with now. Nothing lasts forever. But I’m truly excited to start this new chapter! SKOL!

Ngakoue with Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter makes up one of the NFL’s best pass-rush duos in the NFL as the franchise found their replacement in Everson Griffen.

