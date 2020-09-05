Vikings Roster Cut Tracker: 3 Safeties & Standout WR Already Released

The Vikings have officially started to clean house.

Starting Saturday with 76 players on the roster, the Vikings will have to narrow down to the final 53 by 2 p.m. central time — and there’s already been plenty of interesting movement.

Surprises at Wide Receiver, Guard & Safety

Alexander Hollins, who dazzled throughout training camp was waived but is expected to be on the practice squad if he is not claimed off waivers by another team. What’s of more intrigue is who is expected to make it in the wide receiver room after Hollins was projected to make the 53-man roster.

The Vikings have also released rookie safeties Josh Metellus, Myles Dorn and veteran Steven Parker, who the team signed during training camp. It’s likely the Vikings will go shopping for more depth at safety this weekend.

Offensive guard Aviante Collins was also waived despite competition for a starting spot on the offensive line with Dakota Dozier.

Check out the updated list of roster cuts below:

RB: Tony Brooks-James

LB: Jordan Fehr, Blake Lynch

DE: Stacy Keely, Anthony Zettel

WR: Alexander Hollins

S: Stevan Parker, Josh Metellus, Myles Dorn

G: Aviante Collins, Kyle Hinton

FB: Jake Bargas

CB: Mark Fields

C: Brett Jones

*Last updated at 12:07 p.m.

