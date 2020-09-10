Vikings’ Dalvin Cook Vents, Declaring His Status Ahead of Packers Season Opener

Should Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suit up and play as expected on Sunday against the Packers, he begins the most pivotal year in his career.

Cook is set to make $1.331 million in total cash in 2020, ranking 55th among running backs despite being a top-five back in the league. Contract talks have stalled since Aug. 19 and the offer doesn’t seem to be improving given the Vikings cap situation.

Despite peers of Cook’s finding their paydays this offseason like Joe Mixon and Derrick Henry, Cook has remained cool and cordial when asked about his contract.

But on Wednesday he did show some candor in his weekly press conference, explaining his efforts and sacrifices for the team and his hopes a contract extension will reflective what he’s put in.

“You go out and bust your tail and you expect a reward to come of that,” Cook said. “I just hope the Vikings and my agent come to an agreement that values me. Until then, I’ve just got to wait my turn.”

‘If Coach Zim Calls My Name, I’ll Be Out There’

In his press conference, Cook put to rest any speculation that he may sit out the Packers game.

“If Coach Zim calls my name, I’ll be out there,” Cook said.

Zimmer announced he’d make Cook a team captain this season before training camp.