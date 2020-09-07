Vikings Reveal Danielle Hunter’s Status Ahead of Season Opener Against Packers

The Vikings‘ most valuable player on defense has yet to practice in pads.

Danielle Hunter has sat out 17 straight practices since the official start of training camp. On Monday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer addressed the speculation of Hunter missing Week 1’s season opener against the Packers.

When asked in a virtual press conference whether Hunter will practice this week and be suited to play this Sunday in the season opener against the Packers, Zimmer said “I expect so. We’ll just have to see,” per the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson.

If Hunter has an injury, it will be made public on Wednesday when the first injury reports are due around the NFL.

Zimmer has kept Hunter’s condition on the hush, telling media that it’s a “little tweak” and that he’s “getting a little better every day” throughout his prolonged absence.

Hunter is the youngest NFL player to reach 50 career sacks and the latest Vikings edge rusher who began their career as a later-round draft pick and emerge as an NFL star. Hunter, a 2015 third-round draft pick, didn’t start until his third season and has 14.5 sacks in each of the past two years.

Contract Dispute?

There’s been some speculation that his lack of participation in training camp is not injury-related at all but rather a contract negotiation tactic as his contract with the team currently is one of the most-team friendly contracts.

An exchange with ESPN’s Cronin and Zimmer on Aug. 28 hinted that Hunter’s “tweak” may be more serious than a rest-period for the two-time Pro-Bowler.

Cronin: Just addressing Danielle’s absence for a tenth day. Mike, were you expecting him to be back by this point and where’s your level of concern over where he’s at right now? Zimmer: He’s got a little tweak. Cronin: For ten days? Zimmer: Sometimes they take a long time. The injury report will come out, when is it Bob, September 6th or something? Bob Hagan, Vikings VP of Communications: I think the 8th or 9th. Zimmer: Then you’ll know!

Cronin “recklessly speculated” on the SKOR North podcast further of the possibility of it being a contract dispute.

“He did sign a really bad deal three years ago when he was 23,” Cronin said. “Well done, Rob Brzezinski… He outplayed that contract about two years ago. If he is not practicing going into Week 1 and it’s not on the injury report, then that’s a contract thing through and through.”

Hunter signed a five-year $72 million contract with only $40 million guaranteed. Cronin said that his contract will need to be restructured going forward since Hunter has emerged as one of the NFL’s top pass-rushing talents.

Contingency Plans

If Hunter is healthy, his participation at practice is most likely to send a message to the Vikings front office and less of a threat of not playing in Week 1.

Signing Dalvin Cook remains the highest priority, although negotiations have been tabled.

In the event Hunter is injured and unable to go, the Vikings will likely slide Ifeadi Odenigbo into Hunter’s starting spot to bookend newly acquired edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

