Vikings’ 1st Depth Chart Has 1 Surprise at CB

The Vikings released their first depth chart of the 2020 season on Monday— a welcomed formality as fans continue to speculate what roster moves the team could make before the Vikings’ Week 1 border battle with the Packers.

The usual suspects make up the starting roster, but the cornerback position was expected to see a rookie in the starting mix after the Vikings released all three starting corners in Xavier Rhodes, Mackenzie Alexander and Trae Waynes.

Coach Mike Zimmer, notorious for his reputation of not starting rookie cornerbacks, did not yield a starting spot to either of the rookie corners who expect to take on a major role in their first season. Third-rounder Cameron Dantzler was one of Vikings training camps biggest stars and Jeff Gladney, drafted in the first round, came on strong and has shown no signs of rust from an offseason meniscus surgery.

The Vikings first depth chart was a 4-3 scheme, including four linemen, three linebackers, two cornerbacks and two safeties. While the NFL has become more of a passing league, the Vikings often opt to field three cornerbacks and two linebackers instead. Dantzler or Gladney will likely be the third cornerback introduced to the lineup in that case.

As expected, Bisi Johnson was named the starting wide receiver opposite of Adam Thielen with Justin Jefferson listed as the No. 3 wide receiver.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

Full Depth Chart

Here’s the full depth chart, provided by Vikings.com.

OFFENSE (26 players listed as they appear on the unofficial depth chart)

Quarterback

Starter: Kirk Cousins

Backup: Sean Mannion

Running back

Starter: Dalvin Cook

Backups: Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Mike Boone

Fullback

Starter: C.J. Ham

Wide receiver

Starters: Adam Thielen and Bisi Johnson

Backups: Justin Jefferson, Tajaé Sharpe, Chad Beebe, Dan Chisena and K.J. Osborn

Tight end

Starter: Kyle Rudolph

Backups: Irv Smith, Jr. and Tyler Conklin

Offensive line

Starters: Riley Reiff, Dakota Dozier, Garrett Bradbury, Pat Elflein and Brian O’Neill

Backups: Rashod Hill, Ezra Cleveland, Dru Samia and Oli Udoh

Roster notes: All 11 listed starters were on the Vikings in 2019. Dozier won the starting left guard job in camp, beating out Aviante Collins, who is on the practice squad. Minnesota has five offensive starters who have made at least one Pro Bowl in their careers: Cousins, Cook, Ham, Thielen and Rudolph. Johnson is the starter at wide receiver opposite Thielen, but Jefferson is expected to be a contributor as a first-round rookie.

DEFENSE (24 players listed as they appear on the unofficial depth chart)

Defensive end

Starters: Danielle Hunter and Yannick Ngakoue

Backups: Ifeadi Odenigbo, Jalyn Holmes, Eddie Yarbrough and D.J. Wonnum

Defensive tackle

Starters: Shamar Stephen and Jaleel Johnson

Backups: Armon Watts, Hercules Mata’afa and James Lynch

Linebacker

Starters: Anthony Barr (SLB), Eric Kendricks (MLB) and Eric Wilson (WLB)

Backups: Troy Dye and Ryan Connelly

Cornerback

Starters: Mike Hughes and Holton Hill

Backups: Jeff Gladney, Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd and Harrison Hand

Safety

Starters: Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris

Roster notes: The Vikings defense will begin the 2020 season with a mix of established veterans and exciting fresh faces. Hunter, Stephen, Barr, Kendricks, Smith and Harris have all played at least five seasons for Mike Zimmer. Ngakoue is among the newest Vikings, but he is a former Pro Bowl selection with 37.5 career sacks and 14 total forced fumbles. The cornerbacks are young — none are over the age of 23 — but offer plenty of potential. Zimmer said Monday the Vikings could add safety depth behind the league’s top duo of Smith and Harris.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3 players)

Kicker

Dan Bailey

Punter/holder

Britton Colquitt

Long snapper

Austin Cutting

Kick returner

Starter: K.J. Osborn

Backup: Abdullah

Punt returner