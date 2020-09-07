Former Vikings 1st-Round WR Has Hilarious Reaction to Being Cut By Falcons

Former Vikings first-round pick Laquon Treadwell has had some tough sledding despite leaving the Minnesota cold.

Treadwell was released after the Vikings declined his fifth-year option and became a free agent this offseason. He joined the Falcons and was a hot topic in training camp but was waived on Saturday.

News of his release traveled fast and a critique against his training camp performance did not sit with Treadwell.

FAKE NEWS! I balled my guy, this is business and nothing more! Constantly spreading fake news on my name, check the tape! https://t.co/yrgeNt0QqX — Laquon Treadwell (@SuccessfulQuon) September 5, 2020

ESPN’s Vaughn McClure wrote: “Falcons called Laquon Treadwell today to inform him of his release. Had a rough camp with some drops. Thoughts of Falcons fielding an offense with all first-rounders not gonna happen now with either Russell Gage at receiver or Keith Smith at fullback among the 11 on field.”

Treadwell wrote in quote retweet: “FAKE NEWS! I balled my guy, this is business and nothing more! Constantly spreading fake news on my name, check the tape!”

He didn’t stop there either, commenting on McClure’s tweet so that his side was heard on McClure’s feed.

Everything you saying is a lie. No drops I balled! Stop spreading FAKE NEWS!!! — Laquon Treadwell (@SuccessfulQuon) September 5, 2020

Treadwell was cut by the Vikings in 2019 but was re-signed after Chad Beebe went down with an injury last season.

History of Drops

Drops seemed to plague Treadwell with the Vikings during the regular season but to hear he struggled in training camp was a new development as the fifth-year wide receiver often performed well in camp.

Treadwell had five drops in 2018 and two more drops in 2019 — a 10 percent drop rate on 69 targets over the past two seasons.

The Vikings passed on drafting Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who led the NFL in receptions last season — although, four other wide receivers were taken before Thomas in the first- and second-rounds in Corey Coleman (No. 15, Browns), Will Fuller (No. 21, Texans), Josh Doctson (No. 22, Washington) and Sterling Shepard (No. 40, Giants).

None of the five receivers, including Treadwell, taken before Thomas have made a Pro Bowl yet in their NFL careers.

Treadwell’s Career Breakdown

Treadwell was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and attended Ole Miss for three seasons.

In his time with Ole Miss, he became the program’s all-time receptions leader, totaling 202 catches. He set Ole Miss’ freshman records for receptions (72), receiving yards (608) and five touchdown catches. In his final season, he caught 82 passes for 1,153 yards and 11 TDs.

Treadwell was drafted No. 23 overall by the Vikings and spent four seasons in Minnesota, totaling 65 receptions for 701 yards and two TDs. His best season was in 2018 where he caught 35 passes for 302 yards and a touchdown in 16 games and seven starts. His role dissolved in 2019 as he had just one start and caught nine passes for 184 yards and a touchdown.

He could return to the Falcons as a practice squad member, but until that happens, he will be a free agent and seek a new team to continue his career.

Treadwell has made $9.3 million in his career, $5.9 million which was earned his rookie year, per Sportrac.

