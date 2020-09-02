Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Goes Viral For Coronavirus Comments: ‘If I Die, I Die”

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is known as a man of faith. The 32-year-old is apparently at peace with whatever may happen to him if he is exposed to coronavirus.

“If I die, I die,” Cousins told Spotify’s “10 Questions” podcast host Kyle Brandt, who is also on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. The interview was weeks ago but was published on Wednesday.

During the interview, Cousins revealed his lack of concern with the medical experts’ advice of wearing masks in public to prevent the spread of the virus and help the country gain control of the pandemic.

‘I’m Not Going to Call Anyone Stupid…But’

Cousins in his physical prime told Brandt that he’s taking a Darwinistic approach to coronavirus.

“I want to respect other people’s concerns, but for me personally, if you’re talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern you could get it? I’d say I’m going to go about my daily life, Cousins said. “If I get it, I’m going to ride it out. I’m going to let nature do its course. all, survival of the fittest kind of approach and just say if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be ok. Even if I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that.”

He added that his choice of wearing a mask is about “being respectful to other people.”

“It really has nothing to do with my personal thoughts,” he said.

Here’s the rest of the exchange between Brandt and Cousins which touches on how he’ll handle the many fears surrounding the virus during the season.

Brandt: What do you do if someone sneezes in the huddle? Cousins: Well, I even think in the building there’s going to be a dichotomy of people who couldn’t care less about the virus, have no concern about it, haven’t lost a minute of sleep about it. And then you get people on the other side of the spectrum who every second of every day they’re consumed with fear about it. So what you don’t know is who’s where on the spectrum when you first go back? Some of it is when you’re with a smaller group and you know everyone in the group, you know, is not as concerned, then is there a way to not freak out when someone sneezes? The flip side is, yeah, if you’re in a huddle and one of these guys is definitely concerned about it, you’re not going to disrespect him and sneeze in his face. So, we just got to factor in our audience and the situation, but I mean they’re talking about wearing face shields. I don’t know how we’re going to breathe at practice if we’re doing that. But at the same time, if that’s the protocol and we have to abide by it to have a season, we have to find a way to make it work. Brandt: On a spectrum of — masks are stupid and you’re all a bunch of lemmings — and to is I’m not leaving my master bathroom for 10 years, where do you land? Cousins: I’m not going to call anybody stupid for the trouble it could get me in, but I’m about a 0.0001.

Fan Reactions

Of course, the reactions to Cousins’ comments quickly spiraled to attacks on his quarterback play.

Kirk Cousins missing the mark is nothing new here — Elijah Stewart (@EJ_Stewart) September 2, 2020

Don’t worry guys, whatever strain of COVID Kirk Cousins gets is going to be uncatchable. — PFF Mitt Romney (@pff_mittromney) September 2, 2020

Cousins’ leaning on his personal beliefs versus scientific claims is a familiar conversation to one Twitter user.

Gonna have to change his name from Kirk Cousins to Kirk That One Uncle Everyone Has. pic.twitter.com/zZPfkV7wtP — Macyk 🌩 (@MarkMacyk) September 2, 2020

Another Twitter user found the perfect movie clip featuring Ivan Drago from Rocky IV.

Kirk Cousins to the mirror: pic.twitter.com/l13CLsoY8Z — STUCK DYNASTY (@StuckyFresh) September 2, 2020

