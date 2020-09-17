Vikings Starting Offensive Guard Placed On Injured Reserve

Vikings starting right guard Pat Elflein did not practice on Thursday, raising suspicion of a potential injury that could knock him out of Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Colts, the Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling reported.

Elflein’s injury is much worse than anticipated as the Vikings placed him on the injured reserve list on Thursday.

The #Vikings have placed G Pat Elflein on IR. pic.twitter.com/U51ltVxtNk — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 17, 2020

Elflein’s injury is undisclosed and does not need to be listed on the team’s injury report, a similar measure the Vikings took when they placed Danielle Hunter on injured reserve. Elflein must remain on the list for three games before he can be reactivated to the Vikings roster. He prospectively can be reactivated by Week 5, although the nature of his injury could leave him on the list longer.

Dru Samia is expected to take the starting right guard role in Elflein’s absence.

