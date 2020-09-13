Vikings Inactives: Early-Round Rookie Among 6 Ruled Out Against Packers

Vikings rookie Ezra Cleveland’s NFL debut will have to wait.

The second-round offensive lineman out of Boise State was drafted to eventually replace starting left tackle Riley Reiff and has been taking second-team reps at offensive guard. Cleveland was among five other players ruled inactive ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Packers.

Cleveland is listed as the backup left guard on the Vikings depth chart behind first-year starter Dakota Dozier, who won the job over Aviante Collins during training camp. Collins was released and signed to the team’s practice squad while Cleveland retained his second-team status.

The Vikings starting line of Reiff, Samia, center Garrett Bradbury, right guard Pat Elflein and right tackle Brian O’Neill remains intact. The Vikings have left tackle Rashod Hill, guard Dru Samia and right tackle Oli Udoh backing up the starting line.

Other Inactives

Several other rookies were also declared inactive among bubble players who just made the 53-man roster.

Rookie defensive end D.J. Wonnum, rookie defensive tackle James Lynch, rookie cornerback Harrison Hand, veteran linebacker Ryan Connelly and wide receiver Chad Beebe were the other inactive players ahead of Sunday kickoff.

Beebe’s status came as a surprise and rookie Dan Chisena was kept in the lineup and is expected to take on a special teams role.

Defensive Back Activated For Week 1

The Vikings first depth chart last week had only two safeties rostered in starters Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris. The team addressed the concern by activating second-year cornerback Nate Meadors from the practice squad.

Meadors took reps at safety and cornerback in training camp this offseason and likely was elevated in replacement of Hand to provide immediate relief at safety depth.

Meadors played in three games his rookie season. His first NFL game was against the Packers in Week 2 last season, when he surrendered a touchdown to Geronimo Allison in a 21-16 loss.

Notable Stats

Running back Dalvin Cook, coming off signing a five-year $63 million contract on Saturday, will be looking to have a coming-out party against the Packers.

Cook leads the NFL in Week 1 rushing yards since he entered the league in 2017, totaling 278 yards in three seasons. Cook has games of 127 rushing yards (New Orleans, 2017), 40 (San Francisco, 2018) and 111 (Atlanta, 2019). Cook’s 111 yards and two touchdowns on 21 rushes rank in the top-10 among Vikings opening day records.

Sunday’s game will be the 120th meeting between the Vikings and Packers, the most-played rivalry in Vikings franchise history.

For the first time since the early 2000s with Daunte Culpepper, the Vikings will start the 2020 season with the same quarterback for three consecutive years.

Trevor Squire is a Heavy contributor covering the Minnesota Vikings and journalism graduate from the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities.