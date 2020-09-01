Former Vikings QB Asks Fans Who Should Christen Packers Urinal [LOOK]

Former Vikings QB Asks Fans Who Should Christen Packers Urinal [LOOK]

  • 142 Views
  • 5 Shares
  • Updated
Tommy Kramer

Getty Tommy Kramer unveiled a Packers urinal at his new Minnesota home and has asked fans whom should use it first.

Packers fans have tried to forget the name Tommy Kramer — a Vikings quarterback who in 1986 made it rain for six touchdowns through three quarters before he was pulled in a 42-7 win — one of the biggest blowouts the rivalry has seen.

Kramer, 65, who’s lived in Texas for nearly 30 years, has been quiet since retiring, but recently moved to Minnesota and is brewing a storm of showers he once conjured against the Packers — but this time they’re golden.

His new home features a custom bathroom that includes a Vikings-themed vanity sink and a yellow Packers urinal that has drawn reactions and willing volunteers to be the first to use it.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

‘The G is the Bulls-Eye’

Kramer has been polling fans on Twitter since last week, asking which of his housewarming guests should use the urinal first. The legendary ballot consisting of Vikings Hall-of-Famer John Randle, franchise-leading tackler Scott Studwell and Jim McMahon, who crossed the border and won a Super Bowl with the Packers.

Kramer unveiled the bathroom in August, writing “Almost done. Packers fans, don’t take it personal, it was my friend who I stay with her in Mn idea. All in fun.”

His new roommate? Longtime business associate Buddy Becker, who organized the construction of their man cave’s bathroom.

Kramer talked with the Pioneer Press’ Bob Sansevere, catching up after his retirement and discussed everything from the bathroom to his playing career.

Here’s the story behind the urinal:

Buddy got ahold of this guy out of New York and first he did a Vikings vanity sink for us. Buddy’s girlfriend said, “Why not put a urinal in there so you don’t miss anything?” Buddy called the guy who did the vanity the next day and asked, “Can you make a urinal?” He said, “Yeah.” Buddy said, “We want you to make a Packer urinal.” The guy said, “Sure.” It will be ready for the start of the season. I’ll be the one to christen it.

The urinal will be down in the basement where we have the man cave. It’s all green and gold — Green Bay Packers colors — and the “G” is the center point of it. The “G” is the bull’s-eye.

Kramer is offering fans the opportunity to use the urinal this season amid while maintaining social distancing in his man cave.

“We’ll have contests and have six fans come and watch the games with us (in our man cave). A lot of good things can happen even if they can’t go to the game. The TV screen will be 85 or 86 inches long,” he said.

Fan Reactions

The comments on Kramer’s tweet went across the entire NFC North as a Bears chipped in a playful, yet equally morbid comment feed (we’ll keep it tame here).

One Vikings fan claimed Packers fans would likely use the sink, which later proved true.

The Vikings sink wasn’t immune to some jabs either.

And at the end of the day, the debate always comes down to rings. Touché, Packers.

Read More
,