Vikings’ Adam Thielen Makes Strong Statement After Embarrassing Loss to Cowboys

There’s no other way to cut it — the Minnesota Vikings simply were outplayed on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Vikings were beaten on both sides of the ball, facing a dominant Cowboys running game and an overwhelming pass rush that led to a demoralizing 40-3 loss on November 20 at home.

With just a four-day turnaround before the Vikings host the New England Patriots on primetime, Minnesota will have to do some soul-searching with another strong defense coming to U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen addressed the loss and found some solace in the short turnaround ahead of Thanksgiving.

‘We Got Our Butts Kicked,’ Vikings’ Adam Thielen Says After Loss to Cowboys

Before Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, the Vikings had passed nearly every test, seemingly mounting comebacks every week as one of the most resilient teams in the league.

However, when Minnesota lost its footing early, allowing Dallas to take a 23-3 lead at halftime, the Vikings found themselves in a hole that they couldn’t climb out of.

In a postgame press conference, Thielen said the team’s past comebacks this season left them optimistic they could crawl back into the game. However, the Cowboys continued to clobber Minnesota on both sides of the ball in the second half.

“From all phases, I don’t think we played our best football. We didn’t do the things that have helped us win eight games. We expected that we would find a way to win because we’ve been doing that,” Thielen said. “Sometimes these games are good to wake you up a bit and realize that you’ve got to bring it every single week. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you’ve got to bring it. You’ve got to find a way to bring your best football. It doesn’t matter if you’re sore, tired, injured, nicked up, you’ve got find a way to mentally play your best football. Otherwise, what happened tonight, happens.”

Thielen did not mince his words in what was the largest loss in Vikings history at home.

“The truth is, we got our butts kicked; but also, the truth is, we’re eight and two and we’re in a good position, but we have to move on quickly and go back to work,” Thielen added. “These are the weeks that you want to get back on the field as quickly as possible and go play a game. It will be good to get back on the field and be able to show who we really are. Flush this one and move on and find a way to get better.”

Vikings Expect to Be Shorthanded on Thursday

Sunday’s loss exposed what a few injuries could do to the Vikings who had a sterling bill of health through the first half of the season.

Starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw was knocked out of the game and is in concussion protocol. His exit was a quick turning point as Kirk Cousins was flushed early and often from the pocket with his blindside insecure.

Meanwhile on defense, rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., making his first start with both Cameron Dantzler and fellow rookie Akayleb Evans out, was picked on by Dak Prescott in the passing game.

Those matchups proved pivotal in knocking the Vikings off-balance. And now, Minnesota must find a way to move forward with Darrisaw likely out on Thursday and Dantzler still on the injured reserve list.