Vikings’ Adam Thielen Roasts Jets CB for Trash-Talking Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen came to the side of his teammate and budding superstar Justin Jefferson after a postgame Twitter battle with New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed Jr.

Speaking to media after a 27-22 loss on Sunday where he gave up the deciding touchdown to Jefferson in the fourth quarter, Reed argued that he had Jefferson’s number most of the game.

“I was in his s*** all game. He got that one route on me,” Reed said, per The Athletic’s Zach Rosenblatt.

Jefferson clapped back on Twitter, saying, “You can’t talk having safety help… call me when yo coach trust you to go 1v1.”

And just as it appears that the dust had settled, Thielen chimed in a recent radio appearance.

Vikings’ Adam Thielen Defends Justin Jefferson in Twitter Feud With Jets CB D.J. Reed

Appearing on KFAN’s The Power Trip morning show on December 5, Thielen kept it civil but hopes the tape will do the talking to Reed.

“I love it, I love it. Nothing better than a little Twitter back-and-forth, right? It’ll be interesting when [Reed] watches the film today and sees how he feels after that,” Thielen said.

Jefferson was held to a modest 45 yards on seven receptions, however, he made one of the game’s biggest plays, beating Reed on an out route before tapping his toes in bounds for the game-winning touchdown.

Justin Jefferson gets the feet down for the TD 🔥 📺: #NYJvsMIN on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rt0pyTSiXl pic.twitter.com/jWihdx9NFr — NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2022

D.J. Reed Makes Amends With Justin Jefferson

Before Jefferson caught word of Reed claiming he had him locked down, a reporter relayed the other side of the Jets corner’s postgame commentary.

“Right now, I’m just frustrated because I did my thing,” Reed said. “But he ran one great route against me. … I anticipated something else,” Reed said, per the Star Tribune. “Then it looked like he was running eight different routes at the top of his route.

“I’m glad he said that,” Jefferson replied in a postgame press conference after a reporter mentioned Reed’s “eight different routes” comment.

“That’s what I want him to think. Just mirroring everything to make it look the same. At the top of the route, I kind of have a double up and hitting back to the outside. Kind of just waddle him to sleep a little bit on that play and it was a good spot by Kirk,” Jefferson added.

Reed kept it respectable for the majority of his press conference, however, his most buzzworthy comment rubbed Jefferson the wrong way, prompting the Vikings star to address it.

Reed has since buried the hatchet, replying to Jefferson on Twitter with a message that’s about as honest as you could be playing an ultra-competitive position like cornerback.

“You are the best WR on your team.. Yes my safety was skating most of the day you were held in check tho but great win today,” Reed replied.