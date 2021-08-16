Top-20 NFL CB Gets Brutally Honest on Vikings’ Adam Thielen: ‘He Stresses Me Out’

Coming off the major first injury of his career in 2019, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen quietly resurfaced as one of the league’s most respected players at his position last year.

Thielen, who missed six games in 2019 with a hamstring injury, caught 14 touchdowns in 2020 — the third-most by receiver behind only Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams.

His 2020 performance landed him at No. 80 on NFL Network’s “Top 100 Players of 2021,” an annual list of the league’s best 100 active players that’s compiled with votes from players. Thielen did not make the list in 2020 but was ranked 36th and 33rd in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

One of the league’s top cornerbacks in Indianapolis Colts veteran Kenny Moore II offered an honest take on why Thielen is deserving of the recognition.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

‘Honestly, He Stresses Me Out’

NFL Network gathered testimonies for each player featured on the list. Moore, who graded as the 16th best cornerback by Pro Football Focus last season, was featured in Thielen’s video package and shared his thoughts from playing Thielen in Week 3 last year.