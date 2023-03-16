Ex-Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s Agent Sends Strong Warning

The Minnesota Vikings‘ release of Adam Thielen last week came after weeks of Thielen’s camp campaigning that the 32-year-old wide receiver still has plenty left in the tank.

That message has been echoed by national reporters to the dismay of many Vikings fans who would disagree.

However, Thielen’s agent, Blake Baratz, did not stand for any slander toward his client, addressing the ongoing conversation surrounding Thielen’s future in the league.

Replying to a fan who questioned whether Thielen has plenty left in the tank, Baratz called that a “lazy and inaccurate take” without knowing Thielen’s role and responsibility in the offense.

“That’s the lazy and very inaccurate take. The ones who know know. The rest will see eventually,” Baratz tweeted.

That’s the lazy and very inaccurate take. The ones who know know. The rest will see eventually. Pin this tweet as a reminder for everyone. https://t.co/l1LzREClJa — Blake Baratz (@blakebaratz) March 15, 2023

Baratz added in a separate reply that neither fans or national reporters have all the information to understand the impact the offensive decision-makers have on a player’s production.

“Neither of you actually have the factual information. Nor do you have the offense, play design, responsibility. But you’re not supposed or need to. Which is why I said it was a lazy take. Because it’s just incorrect. You will see though.”

Nope he didn’t. But neither of you actually have the factual information. Nor do you know the offense, play design, responsibility. But you’re not supposed or need to. Which is why I said it was a lazy take. Because it’s just incorrect. You will see though. Just remind me — Blake Baratz (@blakebaratz) March 15, 2023

Baratz’s Twitter spree comes in the wake of Minnesota moving on from Thielen after a decade with the team. Before Thielen was released, his wife came to his defense in the offseason, saying he wants to feel “valued” in the offense after he saw his involvement dwindle late last season.

Thielen averaged seven targets per game through the first 13 games of the 2022 season, before seeing just 20 targets in the Vikings’ final five games, per Pro Football Reference. He caught three or fewer passes in that span, averaging 24.2 yards per game.

This development came with the emergence of T.J. Hockenson as the No. 2 target in the offense behind Justin Jefferson.

Adam Thielen Meeting With Panthers

Thielen remains a free agent with the first week of the league year coming to a close — however, he does have a meeting with the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on March 14.

This is interesting: The #Panthers are expected to host former #Vikings WR Adam Thielen on a visit tomorrow. The veteran has plenty left and Carolina will get the first look. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

With the Chicago Bears acquiring wide receiver D.J. Moore in the trade package for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Carolina is without a No. 1 pass-catcher — an ideal vacancy Theilen would like to fill.

D.J. Chark, also considered a target for the Vikings in free agency, will meet with the Panthers as well.

Vikings Readying for 2nd Wave of Free Agency

Minnesota made a pair of splashy signings this week in acquiring Byron Murphy Jr. and Marcus Davenport to fortify the defense.

Since then, they’ve done more housekeeping, re-signing running back Alexander Mattison, center Garrett Bradbury and restructuring Harrison Smith’s contract.

Smith’s restructure saves the Vikings $6.7 million, per Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling. Those funds will be needed to offer Danielle Hunter a contract extension that will boost his pay for the 2023 season.

Minnesota is also readying to extend Jefferson and Hockenson, however, their existing cap hits for the 2023 season aren’t subject to as much change as Hunter’s pending extension.