Packers Fans Furious After Vikings’ Adam Thielen Rips Lambeau Field

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen recently appeared on Golf.com’s Subpar podcast and aired a comment that has sparked the Green Bay Packers fan base into a frenzy.

The Detroit Lakes, Minn., native, when asked his favorite place to play, took a shot at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field for its rustic features.

The following edit sparked controversy on Twitter where Thielen said “the whole stadium’s not nice. There’s nothing fancy about it. It’s bleacher seats for the most part.”

ICYMI: Adam Thielen just destroyed the entire Green Bay organization and fanbase pic.twitter.com/VWbrCp3XkY — Drew Lock Supremacy (@LocktoMinny) May 8, 2021

The edit took Thielen’s response slightly out of context as he actually said his favorite place to play was Lambeau Field because of the historic rivalry between the Packers and Vikings.

“There’s a couple ways to look at it. My favorite place to play is Lambeau (Field) just ’cause it’s the Packers and the rivalry. There’s nothing better than leaving Lambeau with a victory.” Thielen said. “But on the reverse side, there’s nothing worse than losing there and having to leave there.”

Fan Reactions

The majority of the thousands of reactions to the clip were enraged Green Bay fans who took every shot at Minnesota and Thielen in defense of the Packers’ prehistoric stadium.

Super Bowl banners became the A-matter topic.

Packers fans talking about how many banners they have under this post is like someone living in a dirty shack on the edge of town talking about how nice their drapes are. https://t.co/MbKYiPHacY — SKOLLINOIS (@Aaron_says_SKOL) May 9, 2021

One Packers fan did surprisingly side with Thielen.

He kinda right tho. As a packer fan, Lambeau literally is boring as shit. The only cool thing is the history https://t.co/10jcDESNPS — Joshua Adam Donaldson Stan (@PrimeDonaldson) May 9, 2021

Thielen, Minnesota-born and raised, likely wouldn’t give Packers fans an inch of respect when it comes to the franchise’s history.

All I hear is a guy who doesn’t respect history. https://t.co/ApukmMoq0T — PackersUpdate (@UpdatePackers) May 9, 2021

This tweet is the true quintessential debate between the two Midwestern states.

Thielen wheelin + dealin’ insults like a bunch of church group ladies saying that THEY have the best tater tot casserole at the potluck. https://t.co/bnp8IVGU3r — Wendi Hansen (@WendiLooHoo3) May 9, 2021

This Green Bay fan sparked a tangent of its own by calling Thielen a “dollar store Jordy Nelson.”

Dollar Store Jordy Nelson?

Packers fans leaned on the “dollar store Jordy Nelson” comment as an end to all debate. However, Thielen, who was undrafted, has made far more of his career than Nelson, a 2008 second-round pick.

When comparing each player’s five seasons in their prime, Nelson, who had Aaron Rodgers throwing deep to him for 10 seasons in Green Bay, has an edge in receiving yards and total touchdowns compared to Thielen.

Thielen has made the most of his opportunities as one of the league’s best route runners, edging Nelson in receptions despite playing with three different quarterbacks in that span: Sam Bradford, Case Keenum and Kirk Cousins — none of which are future Hall of Famers.

Player Receptions Receiving Yards per Game Touchdowns Jordy Nelson (2010-2014) 345 71.3 45 Adam Thielen (2016-2020) 377 67.9 38

Fans have also recognized Thielen’s abilities, earning two Pro Bowl bids in his career versus Nelson’s lone appearance in 11 seasons. The two receivers have entirely different styles and likely wouldn’t be compared if they weren’t border rivals.