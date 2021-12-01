Adrian Peterson Visits Vikings’ NFC Rival: Report

The Minnesota Vikings–Seattle Seahawks pipeline may see a renaissance.

Adrian Peterson, released by the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 23, visited the Seahawks on Wednesday for a workout, per Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson.

With the NFC Wild Card race wide open with six teams sitting at five wins this season, including the Vikings, the Seahawks could tap Peterson to take on running back duties while starting running back Chris Carson remains on injured reserve and backups Alex Collins and Deejay Dallas providing moot results in the run game.

Peterson tallied just 82 yards in three games with the Titans as an emergency fill-in for Derrick Henry.

Post-Vikings Peterson

Peterson’s continual pursuit of playing football after his Hall of Fame-worthy career with the Vikings has had its ups and downs.

Release by the Vikings in 2017, Peterson landed with the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints in his first year away from Minnesota. He eventually found a temporary home with Washington as their starting running back for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Peterson proved he could still produce, becoming the only other player besides Frank Gore who ran for 1,000-plus yards at the age of 33 when he rushed for 1,042 yards on 251 carries in 2018. Playing one less game the following year, Peterson rushed for 898 yards on 211 carries.

Washington did not re-sign Peterson, sending the durable veteran to free agency once again. He agreed to a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions last year. Peterson earned 10 starts and played in all 16 games, adding 604 rushing yards and 156 carries to his career resume.

Peterson, 36, remained unsigned in 2021 until he joined the Titans.

He is currently fifth all-time in rushing yards (14,902) and fourth in career rushing touchdowns (119).

Peterson Passes Torch to Cook

Last year, Peterson watched on the Lions sidelines as Vikings running back Dalvin Cook rushed for 206 yards, becoming the first Vikings running back to run for over 200 yards in a game since Peterson did in 2015.

𝐃𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐭@dalvincook has ripped off a pair of 70-yard runs against the Lions at @usbankstadium. pic.twitter.com/7INXaP9bgd — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 9, 2021

Cook reflected after that game, recalling how uncertain he was of his future with the Vikings when he was drafted in the second round while the Vikings still had Peterson.

“When I got drafted, I really didn’t know what I was getting myself into,” Cook said. “I thought I was gonna be a guy that comes in to play behind Adrian but they drafted me to come play right away and I had to be ready.”

Peterson took to Twitter after the game to express his support for Cook.

“I’ve seen the hard work you’ve been putting in since your rookie year @dalvincook. Shining brighter and brighter each day! Just. Keep. Running,” Peterson tweeted after that game.

There was even an on-air moment where Peterson was awestruck by Cook.

A ridiculous Dalvin Cook play and then Adrian Peterson's reaction to it as it replays on the jumbotron #Vikings #Skol pic.twitter.com/o7cwAG4PTk — Luke Braun (@LukeBraunNFL) November 9, 2020

Every time the two backs have crossed paths, Peterson has offered high praise for Cook, often calling him a “lethal weapon.”

“Yeah, that makes me feel great. I can’t say enough about him,” Cook said. “If he hears this or if he don’t, I’m just glad that I got a chance to watch him growing up as a young kid and to see that it was something special for me. He don’t know how much he impacted my career as far as a running back.”

“I appreciate him for everything and just for being my big brother. All Day keep doing you man and I appreciate it,” Cook added.