Vikings Update Andrew Booth’s Status After Top Rookie Injured Vs. 49ers

The Minnesota Vikings suffered a serious scare Saturday when top rookie corner Andrew Booth Jr. went down with an injury and required assistance to leave the field.

Booth suffered his injury during the second quarter of the Vikings’ second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. As it turns out, it was a re-aggravation of an ankle issue the defensive back suffered earlier in training camp. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game, however, that he was hopeful Booth would be back in action before the following week of practice was out.

Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reported the news online following the game Saturday night.

Kevin O’Connell said Andrew Booth aggravated an ankle injury, but he said the #Vikings are hopeful they could get him back this week. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) August 21, 2022

Even if Booth is unable to return to the field over the next seven days, it shouldn’t be overly problematic for Minnesota. The regular season doesn’t begin until the Vikings open the year on September 11 at home against the Green Bay Packers three weeks from now.

The Vikings’ next preseason contest is slated for Saturday, August 27, against the Denver Broncos.

Andrew Booth Has Dealt With Injury Issues Since Vikings Drafted Him

The ankle issue is, unfortunately, not the first problem Booth has faced since the Vikings drafted him in the second round out of Clemson University.

Booth also missed much of the offseason program after requiring surgery for a sports hernia. However, despite his injury issues and his age, Booth is expected to play a major role in the Vikings’ secondary this season.

He is listed as the second-string right cornerback behind Cameron Dantzler, per ESPN. Booth is also part of an attempt by Minnesota to shore up a defensive backfield that struggled in 2021, as new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah decided to use his first-round pick on safety Lewis Cine and his second-round selection on Booth in this year’s draft.

Vikings Primed to Make Run at NFC North Division Title

The Vikings have made a concerted effort to improve on the back end of their defense this offseason, including re-signing eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson to start at cornerback on the left side of the defense.

While the strategy is meant to solidify Minnesota’s secondary for years to come, it also plays directly into a move to capture the NFC North Division title this season.

The Packers, led by four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, are as weak at the wide receiver position as they have been in more than a decade. By attempting to erase the biggest weakness on their defense, the Vikings are also attacking the biggest weakness on the Packers’ offense.

Booth will be a crucial factor in that equation, which is why his health moving forward is paramount to the Vikings’ success.