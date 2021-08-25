Vikings Anthony Barr’s Week 1 Status in the Air With Mystery Injury: Team

Minnesota Vikings c0-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer sprinkled more breadcrumbs on a path all-too-familiar for Vikings fans.

After watching Danielle Hunter’s 2020 season availability spiral from a “small tweak” in training camp to season-ending neck surgery, the Vikings have played a similar wait-and-see approach with four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr.

Barr hasn’t practiced in nearly three weeks. Initially out on a veteran day, the situation has unrolled slowly. Coach Mike Zimmer revealed that Barr is “dealing with something” on Aug. 17, 10 days after Barr’s last practice.

Since then, rumors have spread that Barr is dealing with a groin injury, and Adam Zimmer came clean Tuesday to local Vikings media about Barr’s chances of playing in the season opener.

“I’m not sure, today I can’t tell you if he’s going to be ready Week 1 or not,” Adam Zimmer said. “He’s doing everything he can rehab-wise to get back in there. Hopefully we have him Week 1. If not, we’ll have somebody step in and play for us.”

How Long Could Barr Be Out?

The Vikings do not have to release any information regarding Barr’s injury until Week 1’s first injury report is due Wednesday, Sept. 8.

If Barr is truly dealing with a groin injury, reported by SKOR North’s Judd Zulgad through a third-hand source, several possibilities surround his availability.

Minor groin injuries can require three to six weeks of recovery, but a full groin tear could require up to three months of recovery, per Health News Hub. Barr is entering the beginning threshold of a possible return if he’s dealing with a minor groin tear after missing his first practice on Aug. 5.

However, if he had to miss considerable time, the Vikings would have to consider other options at outside linebackers.

The Replacements

The Vikings defense dealt with Barr’s absence last season when he missed 14 games with a torn pectoral muscle. Typically wearing the green sticker and calling out plays to the rest of the defense, Barr has been a crucial member of Minnesota defense since he was drafted in 2014.

Eric Wilson slid into his role last season, however, the Vikings did not re-sign Wilson — who is now with the Philadelphia Eagles — leaving little options in Barr’s stead. Newly signed veteran linebacker Nick Vigil could be a candidate while Troy Dye, Blake Lynch or Chazz Surratt take on Vigil’s original weakside linebacker duties.

Dye, Lynch and Surratt all shined in the Vikings’ 12-10 preseason loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday. Dye scored on a pick-six for the Vikings’ only touchdown of the preseason, while Surratt and Lynch proved capable tacklers but are undersized.

Defensive end D.J. Wonnum, who has emerged as a frontrunner for the starting job opposite of Danielle Hunter, has taken snaps in practice in a zero-point stance and may have been considered to take some reps at outside linebacker as well.