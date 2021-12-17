Vikings DT Does ‘Sack Daddy’ Dance in Honor of Everson Griffen

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen may not be physically with the team at the moment, but he’s definitely still with them in spirit.

There was no better example of that than when nose tackle Armon Watts caught up with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the second quarter Thursday night, December 9, bringing the signal caller down and registering a sack. After making the play, Watts sprung up from the field and performed a celebration with which most Vikings fans are familiar — his teammate Griffen’s famous “sack daddy” dance.

Steven Van Over, of Sports Talk Line, tweeted video of the play the night of the game.

Andrew Krammer, of the Star Tribune, took to Twitter himself the following week with Watts’ explanation as to why he wanted to pay homage to his fellow defensive lineman.

Nose tackle Armon Watts on doing Everson Griffen's sack dance: "I’ve always been close to him… just to honor him in that way meant a lot to me, getting a chance to do it. I know he’s working on some things and getting better each and every day. That’s what’s important.” — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) December 14, 2021

I’ve always been close to him… just to honor him in that way meant a lot to me, getting a chance to do it,” Watts told Krammer. “I know he’s working on some things and getting better each and every day. That’s what’s important.”

Griffen on Non-Football Injury List as he Tends to Mental Health

On November 24, Griffen posted a self-recorded video to his Instagram account, during which he was brandishing a gun inside his home while waving the camera erratically and speaking quickly in a paranoid tone. He later called the police, saying he believed an intruder was in his home with intent to do him harm, but then refused to exit the home upon the police’s arrival.

Several days later, on December 3, Griffen took to Instagram to post a picture of his family and reveal to the world that he suffers from a mental health condition.

“It’s true I am bipolar. I will embrace it and I will be an advocate for mental health,” Griffen wrote. “I been running from it a long time. I’m not ashamed of it anymore.”

He continued on with the candid caption, detailing when he believes his bipolar disorder began manifesting, then expressing his gratitude for the support he’s received.

“It all started when my mother passed away. Went into a dark place, thought I was great for many years,” Griffen continued. “I promise this time I will do everything the experts say and my wife. I love my family and I miss my friends. Thank you for all the love and support, but most of all thank you for all the prayers.”

The Vikings organization, which publicly voiced its concern for Griffen before he made his IG announcement, placed the defensive end on the Non-Football Injury or Illness List (NFI) while he is away from the team tending to his mental health needs.