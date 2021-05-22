Ex-Chiefs CB Fires off Cryptic Tweets After Vikings Extend Signing Offer: Report

The Minnesota Vikings invited former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland to its facilities on Thursday. Darren Wolfson reported on Friday that the Vikings did make an offer to Breeland.

However, few details have been leaked.

Wolfson’s SKOR North podcast colleague Judd Zulgad elaborated on the possibility of the signing, calling it an “ideal fit” for coach Mike Zimmer and the Vikings.

“This to me would be an ideal Zimmer/Vikings type of fit,” Zulgad said on the Purple Daily podcast on Friday. “There’s no question the Vikings need — if this defense is going to be as good as it possibly can be — the presence of a guy like Breeland along with Patrick Peterson and the depth that this adds at cornerback with unknowns about Jeff Gladney’s 2021 (status) and Mike Hughes having been traded to Kansas City because he’s hurt so much. This is the kind of signing that would be an incredible steal at this time of the year.”

There’s only one caveat: Breeland does not seem set on leaving Kansas City just yet.

Breeland Active on Chiefs Twitter, Radio Silent on Vikings

Throughout his free agency process, Breeland has been active on Twitter, largely interacting and sending subliminal messages to Kansas City and its fans.

I got a lot of true fans out there that never got to see the true me. If u know me u know I don’t speak on ball when I’m away u know I don’t speak Ill will on the league I give my all to this shit I give my all to people I’m just not promoted that way my love run deep. I got time — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) May 22, 2021

He’s expressed several times that he’s fine waiting for a payday. However, with an offer in his back pocket with the Vikings, he may be using his visit to Minnesota as leverage in negotiations with his former team.

Breeland has even called on fans to put pressure on organizations to get the players they want — yet he’s barely interacted with Vikings fans’ messages as his mind seems to be set on running it back with the Chiefs.

I wanna feel the love how yal want me to show my to the game. This Business is like chess I’m the king piece and yal fans are queens work the board — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) May 21, 2021

However, depending on the type of offer Kansas City extends to Breeland, he may be willing to make a move to Minnesota.

Breeland’s Background

Breeland’s NFL story has been an uphill battle of getting his just dues.

A fourth-round pick by the Washington Football Team in 2014, Breeland was an instant starter and played in 60 games through his four-year rookie deal in Washington.

Breeland had a three-year, $24 million contract with the Carolina Panthers lined up until he failed a team physical due to an infection from a deep cut on the back of his foot he sustained in the Dominican Republic, The Athletic’s Nate Taylor reported. The Green Bay Packers signed Breeland off of waivers for a season before he arrived in Kansas City.

Breeland has signed single-year contracts the past three seasons, including two with the Chiefs where he’s helped the team to the Super Bowl both years. He also made a game-tilting interception against the San Francisco 49ers that shifted the momentum to the Chiefs’ favor in their Super Bowl LIV win in 2020.

Since 2017, Breeland has allowed the second-lowest completion percentage (50.7%) among any cornerback in the league, trailing only William Jackson who just signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Washington Football Team.

Every team I played for threw me in the fire demanded me to play at starter level I don’t miss game for injuries I started for 3 teams in 7 years rather it was design or EARNED that way. Check the stats. — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) May 21, 2021

Breeland, who has yet to receive a multi-year deal since his rookie contract, seems to be chasing a last chance at his payday in the league but also acknowledged that he’s willing to wait for the salary cap to explode next season and is willing to sign another one-year contract.

However, the $2 and $3 million dollar deals he signed in 2019 and 2020, respectively, may not be enough anymore as the Chiefs got some of Breeland’s best play of his career on a budget. He was the 57th highest-paid cornerback in the league last year and despite some struggles is still capable of making plays — putting together one of his best performances in the AFC title game against the Buffalo Bills.

#Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland was huge on Sunday • 81.7 Overall grade

• 86.1 Coverage grade

• 79.9 Tackling grade

• 6 Tackles

• 2 Stops

• 0 Missed Tackles

• PBU that led to an interception

• Picked off 2 point conversion 📸: Denny Medley, USA Today#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/OTjRjcp5Xr — PFF KC Chiefs (@PFF_Chiefs) January 25, 2021

His loyalty still leans lies in Kansas City, however, the reaction to his asking for a more comparable salary to what his peers have made over the years has led to some transparency that he’s not asking for the moon this season.

You would think I’m asking for ten mill or something! like I’m really out here out pricing myself that was the narrative the past two years haha I just say give me wat I deserve don’t believe the hipe. And I’m not a rapper I make music so don’t believe that either haha — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) May 22, 2021

Whether the offer from Vikings starts before or after June 1, when another $7.6 million in cap space kicks in, Minnesota likely made an offer somewhere in the range of $2-$6 million with its existing cap space.

Regardless of the speculation surrounding Breeland’s pay, it seems the dispute with him and Kansas City is over paid dues, something he’s unlikely to get back after years of premiere corner play.