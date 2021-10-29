Homegrown Vikings Tight End Suffers Foot Injury, Will Miss at Least 3 Games

The Minnesota Vikings will be missing one of their best blockers at the tight end position for an indefinite amount of time.

Ben Ellefson, a Hawley Minn. native, landed on the injured reserve list on Thursday after suffering a foot injury in Wednesday’s practice, per Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson.

Ellefson must sit out at least three games before he can be activated off the injured reserve list.

Veteran tight end Luke Stocker, signed in Week 6, was protected from being signed off the team’s practice squad this week. That move is a likely indication that Stocker will be activated onto the 53-man roster in time for the Vikings’ Sunday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Vikings Tight End Position in Flux

Ellefson had carved out a significant role in the Vikings offense despite being third on the depth chart behind Tyler Conklin and Chris Herndon.

Herndon and Ellefson were both acquired after Irv Smith Jr. underwent season-ending meniscus surgery in September. With the addition of Stocker, the Vikings had six tight ends between their active roster and practice squad.

Fifth-round rookie Zach Davidson and third-year tight end Brandon Dillon have yet to see the playing field, while Stocker saw 10 snaps against the Carolina Panthers. He’s the most experienced and eldest tight end in an otherwise young tight end room.

Conklin remains the No. 1 tight end in the Vikings locker room, while Stocker and Herndon will have a timeshare in two-tight end sets.

Tight End Roles

Stocker, 33, spent seven seasons with the Buccaneers before moving on to the Tennessee Titans and later the Atlanta Falcons. He struggled with an underperforming Falcons offense over the past two seasons but did produce a 77.5 run-blocking grade by Pro Football Focus (PFF) in 2019 and a 76.1 position grade with the Titans in 2018. Stocker started 13 of 16 games in 2020 for the Falcons.

With the emergence of a true third wide receiver in K.J. Osborn, the Vikings have schemed more 11 (one running back, one tight end and three receivers) more this season. However, Stocker entering the fold could help establish the run game more.

Herndon has struggled early in the season, posting a 48.0 position grade this season. However, he is coming off his best performance of the season against the Panthers. Herndon, after not seeing a target for four straight weeks, caught a touchdown pass. He saw a season-high 24 snaps in Week 6 after averaging 10 snaps per game in the first five weeks of the season.

Stocker becoming more immersed in the offense could spike an uptick in his usage, while Herndon appears to be moving in the right direction and will continue to see more playing time with Ellefson out.