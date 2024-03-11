Vikings Will Sign Minnesota Native, Former Gopher LB to $26 Million Deal

The Minnesota Vikings have lost a fan favorite in quarterback Kirk Cousins but will gain a hometown hero on the defensive side of the football.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Monday, March 11 that the Vikings will sign linebacker Blake Cashman of the Houston Texans to a three-year deal, bringing him home to the state in which he grew up and played his collegiate football.

Homecoming: The #Vikings are signing Minnesota native and LB Blake Cashman to a three-year deal worth up to $25.5 million, his agent @blakebaratz of @TeamIFA tells me and @RapSheet. Big deal for @blockayy, who grew up in Eden Prairie, played for the Gophers and now is a Viking. pic.twitter.com/g3Cm2b8wsm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

Cashman played his first three NFL seasons for the New York Jets before landing in Houston in 2022. He became a starter last year, starting in 13 of the 14 games in which he played. The 27-year-old Cashman racked up 106 tackles, 5 pass breakups, 2 sacks and an interception, per Pro Football Reference.

His performance landed him a payday and a spot on Brian Flores‘ defense, donning the purple and gold.

