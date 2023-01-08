Trade Proposal Landing Vikings $88 Million Wide Receiver Reignited

The Minnesota Vikings made one of the NFL’s most significant moves at this season’s trade deadline, though it wasn’t the one many expected.

The team traded with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson, who has proven a valuable addition to a Vikings offense that helped the team to 13 wins in 2022 and the No. 3 seed in the NFC Playoffs. As good as Hockenson has been, the roster still feels one wide receiver shy of complete.

Minnesota was rumored to be interested in adding a wideout for the stretch run, but was unable to get a deal done to acquire one. One of the players about whom the Vikings inquired was Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans, who is likely going to be available again this offseason.

Cooks Indicates Trade Coming, Opens Window For Vikings

Comments from Cooks ahead of Week 18 made clear that he is still looking for an exit from his current team, reigniting the possibility that the Vikings could land him in 2023.

“I think my agent and [Texans GM] Nick [Caserio] and I, we have a good working relationship and, after this game, we’ll be able to discuss what the future looks like,” Cooks said Friday, per Aaron Wilson of Sports Illustrated. “This situation, obviously, has got to be a win-win for both sides. I think Nick understands that. We understand that. I think he’s trying to grow something here. As a guy going into year 10 of my career, I want to be a part of a vision where everyone is on the same page and has a stable vision.”

“That’s my hope as a player. As a player, I’ve worked too hard and seen too many different situations here,” Cooks added. “I know they’re trying to get it right and get it going. I know Nick has a big job in front of him. I think we’ll discuss it after the season. Both sides will have a good understanding.”