Trade Proposal Lands Vikings 5-Time Pro Bowl Defender

Kicking the tires on Kirk Cousins for one final year of his current contract, the Minnesota Vikings are making their best effort at rebuilding a defense that finished at the bottom of the NFL last season — and a recent star’s request for a trade could help in those efforts.

Five-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals on April 14, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, a development that could intrigue the Vikings both in the short term and long run.

Future Hall of Fame safety Harrison Smith agreed to restructure his contract in March to stay in Minnesota in what looks to be his de-facto final year. Smith, currently the ninth-highest paid safety for the 2023 season at an $11.9 million cap hit, carries a $19.2 million cap hit for the 2024 season — a bill the Vikings are unlikely to front for a 35-year-old safety.

Enter Baker.

Baker, a 2017 second-round pick, is a perennial Pro Bowler who has become unhappy with the direction of the Cardinals. He watched fellow Arizona cover man, and college teammate at Washington, Byron Murphy Jr. jump ship to join the Vikings in March and could be willing to take a team-friendly deal to reunite with Murphy.

New defensive coordinator Brian Flores has a penchant for playing three-safety sets, which could give Smith, Baker and 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine plenty of opportunities this season before Smith’s expected to departure.

But what would it take to strike a deal?

Cardinals Losing Leverage With Budda Baker Could Open Trade for Vikings’ Za’Darius Smith

Amid an ownership change in Arizona, several Cardinals veterans have left, while those who remain like Baker and DeAndre Hopkins are eyeing the trade market. Arizona is also facing allegations of cheating, which has put the organization into rebuild mode under first-year coach Johnathan Gannon.

The Cardinals undoubtedly would prefer picks, which the Vikings have few to offer. Baker should garner at least a first-round pick and a later pick to sweeten the deal, however, if he holds out, Arizona may have to take what they can get.

The Vikings do have veteran Za’Darius Smith, who fills a dire need for an elite pass rusher on defense. J.J. Watt‘s retirement and Zach Allen departing for the Denver Broncos — the duo accounted for 18 of Arizona’s 36 sacks last season.

Smith, 31, led the NFL with 8.5 sacks through the first eight weeks of the season before he was hampered by a knee injury the rest of the year, finishing the season with 10 sacks total. He requested a trade in March, likely due to grievances with his contract that have not been resolved with the arrival of former New Orleans Saints edge rusher Marcus Davenport.

Smith for Baker isn’t a one-for-one deal, however, it could be the core of a trade that would involve some smaller assets to put it over the top for Arizona.

Dalvin Cook is also in consideration to be traded before the start of the 2023 season. The Cardinals have a loaded backfield with James Connor and Corey Clement already in Arizona which makes that an unlikely option.

Vikings Could Make it Work Financially, Especially With Brian Flores

Minnesota likely made Flores some promises to lure him away from several head coaching opportunities during the hiring process in January. His work in rebuilding one of the league’s worst defenses will be tantamount to the Vikings’ success next season.

Getting younger, versatile players is an absolute necessity for Flores’ defense which uses Cover 0 looks. Having a do-it-all safety like Baker secured long-term fills a vital spot in the defense, especially after Smith moves on.

Baker has two more years on his current contract but no guaranteed money left in the deal, which is likely a sore spot in his situation with the Cardinals. The Vikings could extend Baker and offer some guaranteed cash offset from trading or cutting Z. Smith to keep him happy in 2023 before giving him a top-five annual salary at the position for several seasons in place of Smith.