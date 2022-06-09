Homegrown Vikings WR Bolts for New Team in AFC

Chad Beebe was a perennial Mr. Mankato contender, an informal award given to a low-profile player that has the potential to become a star coming out of Minnesota Vikings training camp.

Undrafted in 2018, Beebe spent four seasons as a bubble player, persevering through training camp cuts and practice-squad placements to become the Vikings’ No. 3 wide receiver in 2020.

Beebe, coming off his best season to date last offseason, suffered a foot injury in the 2021 preseason finale that required him to undergo foot surgery and ultimately be cut from the roster.

Beebe has been quiet during his recovery, and his era with the purple and gold officially came to a close last week when he signed elsewhere in the NFL.

Beebe Signs With Texans

On June 8, the Houston Texans announced that the team signed Beebe, likely on a one-year trial run with the former Minnesota wide receiver.

We have signed WR Chad Beebe ✍ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 8, 2022

Before injuring his foot, Beebe was coming off a career-best year in 2020. As the Vikings’ third receiver option behind Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, Beebe caught 20 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns — most notably a redemptive game-winning grab against the Carolina Panthers.

After muffing a punt return that the Panthers recovered and scored on the ensuing possession, Beebe redeemed himself with a touchdown catch with 46 seconds left in regulation to tie the game, setting up a game-winning extra point by Dan Bailey. It was Beebe’s first career touchdown in the NFL.

The agony and the ecstasy of Chad Beebe, courtesy of @PAOnTheMic: pic.twitter.com/5Io1gxxA4q — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) November 30, 2020

Beebe was a developmental project by the former regime in Minnesota, and while he showed flashes of playmaking ability in 2020, his injury history proved not enough for the new Vikings regime to kick the tires on the 28-year-old receiver. After being pulled up from the practice squad in 2018, Beebe missed five of eight remaining games with a hamstring injury.

He also missed the final 13 games of the 2019 regular season with an ankle injury.

The son of former Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Don Beebe, Chad will have a chance to continue his NFL career in Houston, while Minnesota’s offense enters a new era.

Vikings Skill Players Rank 2nd in NFC

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky recently ranked the Vikings’ skills players (running backs, tight ends and receivers) the second-best unit in the NFC — behind only the Los Angeles Rams.

The top 5 Skill Groups of the NFC (QBs not included)#NFLLIVE pic.twitter.com/kzGNGkAe4L — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) June 7, 2022

“The Minnesota Vikings quietly have a dominant skill group,” Orlovsky said. “Obviously, Justin Jefferson is not [just] one of the young best but one of the best receivers in football. Adding [Adam] Thielen, sure-handed as they come—Dalvin Cook is a tailback in not only that stretch zone scheme but is a pass-catching threat.

“I love K.J. Osborn, who came on as their No. 3 wide receiver of last year. And then Irv Smith gets to be that fifth pass-catching option for them as an offensive unit.”

While the Vikings skill players have made their names known while flirting with greatness over the past few years, newly hired head coach Kevin O’Connell could elevate this group to an even greater plane of respect in the NFL.

The Vikings offense with Kirk Cousins has 19th (2018), 8th (2019), 11th (2020) and 14th (2021) in points scored over the past four seasons that have seen a new offensive coordinator each year.