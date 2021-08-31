Vikings Veteran WR Needs Surgery, Damning Chances at Making Final Roster: Report

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe has been stoked in the fires of training camp since he first stepped foot in the Vikings organization in 2018.

The fifth-year veteran has battled every offseason to prove his worth. He rose from an undrafted rookie who was a 2018 cutdown day casualty to the team’s No. 3 wide receiver and special teams asset.

Beebe, 27, again faced plenty of competition in training camp this season with the emergence of second-year wide receiver K.J. Osborn, rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette and former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver veteran Dede Westbrook.

Beebe’s chances at the active roster were shattered with news that he requires foot surgery that will cost him several months, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported.

“Tough news for Vikings WR Chad Beebe, who needs to undergo surgery on his left foot that will sideline him for several months, per sources,” Cronin said. “Beebe had another solid training camp in the mix as the No. 3 receiver and got injured in the preseason finale, thus why he wasn’t at practice Monday.”

Cronin added that she doesn’t anticipate Beebe making the final roster.

Beebe Could Survive Roster Cuts

Beebe was a restricted free agent this past offseason after the Vikings declined to tender him. Instead, the Vikings struck a one-year, $920,000 veteran minimum contract with Beebe.

He has battled injury several times throughout his career and managed to put together a healthy 2020 campaign. He tallied 20 catches for 201 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season, including a game-winner against the Carolina Panthers that was redemption following a muffed punt.

The agony and the ecstasy of Chad Beebe, courtesy of @PAOnTheMic: pic.twitter.com/5Io1gxxA4q — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) November 30, 2020

Beebe was the Vikings’ only true slot wide receiver at 5-foot-10. His routes and footwork were constant positives in training camp that kept him around for many years.

The Vikings could still keep Beebe by placing him on the injured reserve list, however, he could not be activated to the 53-man roster this season if added to the list.

Vikings Receiving Corps Have Taken Many Hits

Beebe’s injury follows news that the team’s top tight end Irv Smith Jr. also sustained a torn meniscus in the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Third-year wide receiver Bisi Johnson also suffered a torn ACL in the final week of July as the team has lost three of their most experienced pass catchers.

Smith-Marsette and Osborn have emerged as viable weapons in the passing game and will likely be leaned on more given the injuries to the pass-catchers corps. Special teams gunner and second-year wideout Dan Chisena could also figure more into the offense.