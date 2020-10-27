Vikings’ Chad Greenway Demands Return of 4x Pro Bowler

Former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway played every snap of his 11-year career in a purple and gold uniform — a luxury few players are afforded in today’s NFL where players are often swapped like trading cards at a flea market.

I don't think I would change a thing. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. A Viking for life as it should be. #skol @SanfordHealth pic.twitter.com/cq0cFzeddF — Chad Greenway (@chadgreenway52) March 7, 2017

“As much as we’re going to miss Chad Greenway on the field, I know he’s going to be a big part of this organization as we move forward,” general manager Rick Spielman said following Greenway’s retirement in 2017.

Greenway has remained involved with the franchise through charity events and the occasional appearance on the Vikings Entertainment Network. The South Dakota native called for the franchise to bring back one of the most beloved players of the past decade, Eveson Griffen.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

Cowboys Selling Griffen

Griffen joined the Cowboys this season to complete was supposed to be one of the league’s most dominant push rushing trios of Demarcus Lawrence, Aldon Smith and Lawrence. But after seven games, Griffen has come up with only 2.5 sack to date, queuing rumors of his departure from Dallas.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport corroborated several reports of the Cowboys shopping Griffen, which led to Greenway’s response that went viral.

Griffen, soon to be 33, was drafted by the Vikings in 2010 and played 10 years for the team, earning four Pro Bowls in the process, before he was released amid a mass exodus of veterans to free up cap space following Kirk Cousins’ contract extension.

Greenway’s call for Griffen to return to the North Star state was one echoed through social media as fans chimed in with their takes on Griffen’s return.

Here are a few of the responses:

My thoughts exactly — Brett Summerville (@hoochjbs) October 27, 2020

He’s our vocal leader! — Brett Bishop (@BrettBishop27) October 27, 2020

Dude, what sense does that make? As much as I love what Everson has given the organization over the years, what sense does it make? We should be blowing it up right now. — Big Joe (@HowardBlueBird) October 27, 2020

As much as I’d love him back in MN, I want to see him go to a contender and get a SB. He deserves to go out on top. — Tyler Luethje (@tluethje) October 26, 2020

Griffen’s Prospects After Ngakoue Trade