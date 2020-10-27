Vikings’ Chad Greenway Demands Return of 4x Pro Bowler

Vikings’ Chad Greenway Demands Return of 4x Pro Bowler

Chad Greenway called for the Vikings to bring home one of the team's most beloved stars of the past decade.

Former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway played every snap of his 11-year career in a purple and gold uniform — a luxury few players are afforded in today’s NFL where players are often swapped like trading cards at a flea market.

“As much as we’re going to miss Chad Greenway on the field, I know he’s going to be a big part of this organization as we move forward,” general manager Rick Spielman said following Greenway’s retirement in 2017.

Greenway has remained involved with the franchise through charity events and the occasional appearance on the Vikings Entertainment Network. The South Dakota native called for the franchise to bring back one of the most beloved players of the past decade, Eveson Griffen.

 Cowboys Selling Griffen

Griffen joined the Cowboys this season to complete was supposed to be one of the league’s most dominant push rushing trios of Demarcus Lawrence, Aldon Smith and Lawrence. But after seven games, Griffen has come up with only 2.5 sack to date, queuing rumors of his departure from Dallas.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport corroborated several reports of the Cowboys shopping Griffen, which led to Greenway’s response that went viral.

Griffen, soon to be 33, was drafted by the Vikings in 2010 and played 10 years for the team, earning four Pro Bowls in the process, before he was released amid a mass exodus of veterans to free up cap space following Kirk Cousins’ contract extension.

Greenway’s call for Griffen to return to the North Star state was one echoed through social media as fans chimed in with their takes on Griffen’s return.

Here are a few of the responses:

Griffen’s Prospects After Ngakoue Trade

Everson Griffen

GettyEverson Griffen’s return to the Vikings could lead to a more seamless passing of the torch.

